ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
ISDN : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT IN QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

億仕登控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)

(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR

THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The announcement is made pursuant to Inside Information Provision under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This announcement is originally prepared in English. In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

This quarterly report is prepared in accordance with relevant regulations of the Singapore Exchange

Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The financial information set out in this report has

been prepared in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standard and has not been audited

nor reviewed by auditors. Shareholders of ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company") and public

investors should exercise caution when trading in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Teo Cher Koon

President and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

(Company Registration No.: 200416788Z)

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Statements Announcement

For the Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(a)(i)

A STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND

PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the Group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial period.

GROUP

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 September

%

30 September

%

2019

2018

change

2019

2018

change

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

Revenue

64,719

68,739

-5.8%

211,682

230,843

-8.3%

Cost of sales

(46,339)

(49,432)

-6.3%

(155,903)

(169,833)

-8.2%

Gross profit

18,380

19,307

-4.8%

55,779

61,010

-8.6%

Other operating income

1,451

1,039

39.7%

3,151

3,817

-17.4%

Distribution costs

(6,184)

(6,021)

2.7%

(18,547)

(18,087)

2.5%

Administrative expenses

(6,199)

(7,436)

-16.6%

(21,378)

(22,732)

-6.0%

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(253)

(95)

n.m.

(176)

(115)

53.0%

Other operating expenses

(197)

(1,233)

-84.0%

(355)

(519)

-31.6%

Finance costs

(488)

(173)

n.m.

(1,315)

(589)

n.m.

Share of profit/(loss) of associates

149

(201)

n.m.

421

436

-3.4%

Profit before income tax

-24.3%

6,659

5,187

28.4%

17,580

23,221

Income tax expense

(1,644)

(938)

75.3%

(4,241)

(5,448)

-22.2%

Profit for the period

5,015

4,249

18.0%

13,339

17,773

-24.9%

Other comprehensive income:

-27.6%

Items that may be subsequently reclassified

to profit or loss

- Net fair value changes on cash flow hedge

44

(59)

n.m.

76

(59)

n.m.

- Exchange differences on translation

(1,388)

(2,255)

-38.4%

(2,482)

(1,860)

33.4%

(1,344)

(2,314)

-41.9%

(2,406)

(1,919)

25.4%

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,671

1,935

89.7%

10,933

15,854

-31.0%

Profit for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

1,782

2,391

-25.5%

7,330

12,467

-41.2%

Non-controlling interests

3,233

1,858

74.0%

6,009

5,306

13.2%

5,015

4,249

18.0%

13,339

17,773

-24.9%

Total comprehensive income for the

period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

687

568

21.0%

5,312

11,089

-52.1%

Non-controlling interests

2,984

1,367

n.m.

5,621

4,765

18.0%

3,671

1,935

89.7%

10,933

15,854

-31.0%

n.m.: Not meaningful

2 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

(1)(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year:

Profit from operations is determined after (crediting)/charging the following:

GROUP

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 September

%

30 September

%

2019

2018

change

2019

2018

change

S$'000 S$'000

+/(-)

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

Profit from operations is determined after

(crediting)/charging the following:

Allowance for impairment of trade receivables

267

94

n.m.

314

94

n.m.

Allowance for inventory obsolescence

53

377

-85.9%

245

343

-28.6%

Amortisation and depreciation

537

532

0.9%

1,598

1,618

-1.2%

Interest income

(31)

(12)

n.m.

(235)

(205)

14.6%

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net

(1,097)

829

n.m.

(758)

11

n.m.

Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiaries

-

-

n.m.

-

(180)

-100.0%

Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant

and equipment, net

-

2

-100.0%

(3)

(157)

-98.1%

Inventories written off

133

3

n.m.

65

93

-30.1%

Under/(Over) provision of tax in respect of prior year

228

(347)

n.m.

228

355

-35.8%

Write back of allowance for trade receivables

(50)

(8)

n.m.

(179)

(8)

n.m.

Property, plant and equipment written off

-

-

n.m.

2

1

100.0%

Trade receivables written off

36

9

n.m.

41

29

41.4%

n.m: Not meaningful

3 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

(1)(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and Group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

COMPANY

30 September

31 December

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

39,166

39,314

20

30

Investment properties

484

497

-

-

Land use rights

1,214

1,270

-

-

Goodwill

12,227

12,227

-

-

Subsidiaries

-

-

50,410

50,410

Associates

5,964

6,136

122

124

Service concession receivables

32,541

30,233

-

-

Other financial assets

900

-

-

-

Deferred tax assets

141

139

-

-

92,637

89,816

50,552

50,564

Current assets

Inventories

52,896

55,183

-

-

Trade and other receivables

104,045

96,225

2,805

363

Amounts owing by subsidiaries

-

-

48,669

46,436

Dividend receivables

-

-

1,316

9,918

Cash and bank balances

38,451

41,877

2,892

3,023

195,392

193,285

55,682

59,740

Current liabilities

Bank borrowings

15,496

16,423

3,320

2,291

Finance leases liabilities

57

81

-

-

Trade and other payables

65,020

69,380

8,352

13,686

Current tax liabilities

2,257

2,286

-

-

82,830

88,170

11,672

15,977

Net current assets

112,562

105,115

44,010

43,763

Non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings

11,927

11,842

11,609

11,455

Finance leases liabilities

189

224

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

655

657

-

-

12,771

12,723

11,609

11,455

Net assets

192,428

182,208

82,953

82,872

Equity

Share capital

78,095

70,984

78,095

70,984

Warrants issue

-

-

-

-

Reserves

75,108

72,767

4,858

11,888

Equity attributable to owners

153,203

143,751

82,953

82,872

of the Company

Non-controlling interests

39,225

38,457

-

-

Total equity

192,428

182,208

82,953

82,872

4 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

(1)(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the Group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:

The amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand:

As at 30 September 2019

As at 31 December 2018

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

3,582

11,971

2,823

13,681

The amount repayable after one year;

As at 30 September 2019

As at 31 December 2018

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

12,116

-

12,016

50

Details of any collaterals.

The secured borrowings relate to:

  1. The finance lease obligations of various subsidiaries, which are secured against respective assets under the finance lease arrangement.
  2. Legal mortgages over land use rights and leasehold property of subsidiaries for a term loan. These facilities are also secured by corporate guarantees provided by the Company and other subsidiaries as well as personal guarantees by the directors of the subsidiaries.

5 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

(1)(c) A statement of cash flows (for the Group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income tax

6,659

5,187

17,580

23,221

Adjustments for:

Amortisation of land use rights

7

8

24

25

Trade receivables written off

36

9

41

29

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

524

514

1,560

1,564

Depreciation of investment properties

6

10

14

29

Allowance for impairment of trade receivables

267

94

314

94

Allowance for inventory obsolescence

53

377

245

343

Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

-

2

(3)

(157)

Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiaries

-

-

-

(180)

Inventories written off

133

3

65

93

Property, plant and equipment written off

-

-

2

1

Write back of allowance for trade receivables

(50)

(8)

(179)

(8)

Interest expenses

488

173

1,315

589

Interest income

(31)

(12)

(235)

(205)

Share of results of associates

(149)

201

(421)

(436)

Foreign currency on translation of foreign operations

(1,759)

(1,888)

(297)

(1,487)

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

6,184

4,670

20,025

23,515

Changes in:

Inventories

(2,432)

2,915

1,977

(660)

Trade and other receivables

1,886

6,785

(8,896)

(19,769)

Trade and other payables

(216)

(12,877)

(6,169)

2,923

Cash from operating activities before service

5,422

1,493

6,937

6,009

concession arrangements

Change in receivables from service concession arrangements

(535)

-

(3,164)

-

Cash generated from operations after service

4,887

1,493

3,773

6,009

concession arrangements

Interest paid

(488)

(173)

(1,315)

(589)

Interest received

31

12

235

205

Income tax paid

(687)

(1,546)

(4,269)

(4,038)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

3,743

(214)

(1,576)

1,587

6 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

(1)(c) A statement of cash flows (for the Group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)

GROUP

Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Net cash inflow on disposal of subsidiaries

Loan to associates Dividends from associates Acquisition of other financial assets

Net cash used in investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends to equity holders of the Company Dividends to non-controlling interests Repayment from associates Repayment from non-controlling interests Proceeds from bank borrowings Repayment of bank borrowings

(Repayment of)/Proceeds from trust receipts, net (Repayment of)/Proceeds from finance lease, net Increase in fixed deposits pledged

Proceeds from issue of shares

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

of financial period

Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of financial period

Additional information:

Cash and bank balances

Fixed deposits

Cash and bank balances

Less: restricted bank deposits

Less: bank deposits pledged

Total cash and cash equivalents

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

(656)

(157)

(2,250)

(1,838)

-

(8)

61

435

-

-

-

563

-

(9,207)

-

(10,638)

284

-

506

155

-

-

(900)

-

(372)

(9,372)

(2,583)

(11,323)

(1,257)

-

(1,257)

(2,289)

(2,484)

(50)

(2,758)

(3,377)

-

373

-

373

-

-

250

-

3,998

14,776

15,476

22,055

(4,237)

(3,644)

(16,455)

(10,411)

(1,856)

(519)

250

(423)

(17)

92

(59)

(142)

(49)

-

(2,323)

-

-

-

5,397

-

(5,902)

11,028

(1,479)

5,786

(2,531)

1,442

(5,638)

(3,950)

34,231

32,055

37,255

38,053

(60)

430

23

(176)

31,640

33,927

31,640

33,927

35,197

33,834

35,197

33,834

3,254

343

3,254

343

38,451

34,177

38,451

34,177

(3,705)

-

(3,705)

-

(3,106)

(250)

(3,106)

(250)

31,640

33,927

31,640

33,927

7 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

(1)(d)(i)

A statement (for the issuer and Group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from

capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the

immediately preceding financial year.

Exchange

Non-

Share

Warrants

Merger

translation

Other

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

issue

reserve

reserve

reserves

earnings

Total

interests

equity

Group

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

As at 1 January 2019

70,984

-

(436)

(2,053)

4,820

70,436

143,751

38,457

182,208

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

7,330

7,330

6,009

13,339

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

-

-

(2,094)

76

-

(2,018)

(388)

(2,406)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

-

-

(2,094)

76

7,330

5,312

5,621

10,933

Issue of shares

5,397

-

-

-

-

-

5,397

-

5,397

Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend

relating to 2018

1,714

-

-

-

-

(1,714)

-

-

-

Dividend paid in cash relating to 2018

-

-

-

-

-

(1,257)

(1,257)

-

(1,257)

Dividends to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,853)

(4,853)

Balance as at 30 September 2019

78,095

-

(436)

(4,147)

4,896

74,795

153,203

39,225

192,428

Balance at 1 January 2018

70,981

3,384

(436)

(802)

4,921

58,572

136,620

15,206

151,826

Adjustment on initial application of SFRS(I) 9

-

-

-

-

-

(254)

(254)

(96)

(350)

Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018

70,981

3,384

(436)

(802)

4,921

58,318

136,366

15,110

151,476

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

12,467

12,467

5,306

17,773

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,319)

(59)

-

(1,378)

(541)

(1,919)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

-

-

(1,319)

(59)

12,467

11,089

4,765

15,854

Dividends to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,655)

(3,655)

Disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

181

-

77

258

(249)

9

Payment of dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(2,289)

(2,289)

-

(2,289)

Balance as at 30 September 2018

70,981

3,384

(436)

(1,940)

4,862

68,573

145,424

15,971

161,395

8 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

(1)(d)(i)

A statement (for the issuer and Group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or

(ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and

distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the

corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)

Share

Warrants

Other

Retained

capital

Issue

reserves

earnings

Total

Company

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Balance at 1 January 2019

70,984

-

(279)

12,167

82,872

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(4,135)

(4,135)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

76

-

76

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

-

76

(4,135)

(4,059)

Issue of shares

5,397

-

-

-

5,397

Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend

relating to 2018

1,714

-

-

(1,714)

-

Dividend paid in cash relating to 2018

-

-

-

(1,257)

(1,257)

Balance as at 30 September 2019

Balance at 1 January 2018

Net loss for the period

Other comprehensive loss for the period Total comprehensive loss for the period Payment of dividends

Balance as at 30 September 2018

78,095

-

(203)

5,061

82,953

70,981

3,384

(178)

4,828

79,015

-

-

-

(5,363)

(5,363)

-

-

(59)

-

(59)

-

-

(59)

(5,363)

(5,422)

-

-

-

(2,289)

(2,289)

70,981

3,384

(237)

(2,824)

71,304

(1)(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the Company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, as well as the number of shares held as treasury shares, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

On 27 August 2019, the Company issued 7,896,368 new ordinary shares ("New Shares") under the ISDN Holdings Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme at an issue price of S$0.217 (for Singapore Shareholders) and HK$1.24 (for Hong Kong Shareholders).

Following the allotment and issuance of the New Shares, the number of outstanding shares as at 30 September 2019 is 429,572,849 (30 September 2018: 394,684,950). No treasury shares were held as at 30 September 2019 (30 September 2018: nil). The number of shares held as subsidiary holdings as at 30 September 2019 is nil (30 September 2018: nil).

The Company does not have any existing warrants or convertibles as at the date of this announcement.

9 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

(1)(d)(iii)

To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of

the current financial period and as at the end of the preceding year.

GROUP & COMPANY

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

Total number of issued shares

394,689,186

394,684,950

Add: Subscription shares issued

26,987,295

-

Add: Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend

7,896,368

-

Add: Exercise of warrants

-

4,236

Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares

429,572,849

394,689,186

(1)(d)(iv)

A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury

shares as at the end of the current financial period reported

There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares during the current financial period reported on.

  1. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed, and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.
    The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
  2. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of a matter).
    Not applicable.
  3. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.
    The Group's financial statements is prepared in accordance with the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)").
    Except as disclosed in paragraph 5, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current reporting period as compared to the audited financial statements as at 31 December 2018.
  4. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.

The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows:

SFRS(I) 16 Leases

The adoption of the above new and revised standards does not have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group.

10 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

6. Earnings per ordinary share of the Group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends:

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic EPS (net of treasury shares)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for diluted EPS (net of treasury shares)

EPS (based on consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders)

  1. Based on weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
  2. On a fully diluted basis

GROUP

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

424,680,534

394,684,950

415,175,889

394,684,950

424,680,534

394,684,950

415,175,889

394,684,950

0.42

0.61

1.77

3.16

0.42

0.61

1.77

3.16

(cents)

(cents)

(cents)

(cents)

7. Net asset value (for the issuer and Group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year.

Net assets (S$'000)

Issued share capital at the end of the period/year (net of treasury shares)

Net assets value per ordinary share based on issued share capital as at respective

GROUP

COMPANY

30

31

30

31

September

December

September

December

2019

2018

2019

2018

153,203

143,751

82,953

82,872

429,572,849

394,689,186

429,572,849

394,689,186

35.66

36.42

19.31

21.00

(cents)

(cents)

(cents)

(cents)

11 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS

Revenue and gross profit margin

3 months ended

9 months ended

3Q2019

3Q2018

% change

9M2019

9M2018

% change

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

Engineering Solutions

Revenue

64,184

68,739

-6.6%

208,518

230,843

-9.7%

Gross profit

18,340

19,307

-5.0%

55,545

61,010

-9.0%

Gross profit margin

28.6%

28.1%

0.5 ppt

26.6%

26.4%

0.2 ppt

Construction Revenue

Revenue

535

-

n.m.

3,164

-

n.m.

Gross profit

40

-

n.m.

234

-

n.m.

Gross profit margin

7.5%

-

n.m.

7.4%

-

n.m.

TOTAL

Revenue

64,719

68,739

-5.8%

211,682

230,843

-8.3%

Gross profit

18,380

19,307

-4.8%

55,779

61,010

-8.6%

Gross profit margin

28.4%

28.1%

0.3 ppt

26.4%

26.4%

0.0 ppt

The Group's revenue for the third quarter ("3Q2019") of S$64.7 million and nine months ended 2019 ("9M2019") of S$211.7 million were lower as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The core industrial automation segment continued to be the key revenue generator accounting for approximately 98.5% of the Group's total revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. In 3Q2019, the Group recognised construction revenue of approximately S$0.5 million arising from the construction of mini-hydropower plants in Indonesia.

Overall reported revenue for the Group was lower due to a general market slowdown arising from global trade tensions and a depreciation in the Renminbi currency.

As part of management's measures to manage counterparty risk in the slowing economic environment, certain sales accounts were deliberately not renewed resulting in a decrease of S$5.0 million sales in 9M2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

From May 2019 to September 2019, the Renminbi had also depreciated by 4.8%. As a result, the revenue from our China operations was translated at a lower exchange rate for 9M2019 as compared to 9M2018. Based on the 9M2018 exchange rate for the same period, revenue would have increased by approximately S$5.0 million.

The decrease in sales of our core industrial engineering business has narrowed down from 11.0% in 1H2019 to 9.7% in 9M2019. The Group remains cautiously optimistic in the fundamental demand for industrial automation across its key markets.

Gross profit of S$55.8 million was S$5.2 million, or 8.6% lower in 9M2019 as compared to 9M2018. For 3Q2019, gross profit decreased by S$0.9 million, or 4.8% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Overall gross profit margins for the Group were maintained at 26.4% in 9M2019 which was the same as 9M2018. Excluding the gross profit arising from the construction of mini-hydropower plants under the service concession arrangement, the gross profit margin would have inched up by 0.5 percentage point and 0.2 percentage point in 3Q2019 and 9M2019 respectively.

12 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS (CONT'D)Other operating income

Other operating income increased by S$0.4 million, or 39.7% to S$1.5 million in 3Q2019 mainly due to a foreign exchange gain of S$1.1 million; partially offset by decreased technical consultancy fees of S$0.5 million and decreased rental incomes of S$0.2 million.

For 9M2019, other operating income decreased by S$0.7 million, or 17.4% to S$3.2 million. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of one-off gain on disposal of subsidiaries of S$0.2 million, decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$0.2 million, decrease in government grants of S$0.1 million, decrease in commission income of S$0.1 million and decrease in technical consultancy fees of S$0.7 million; partially offset by increase in foreign exchange gain of S$0.7 million.

Distribution costs

Distribution costs increased by S$0.2 million, or 2.7% to S$6.2 million, and S$0.5 million, or 2.5% to S$18.5 million for 3Q2019 and 9M2019 respectively as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The increase was mainly due to increased investment in regional marketing efforts, effectively funded by a reduction in administrative expenses described below.

Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses decreased by S$1.2 million, or 16.6% to S$6.2 million, and S$1.4 million, or 6.0% to S$21.4 million for 3Q2019 and 9M2019 respectively.

For 3Q2019, the decrease was mainly due to decrease in staff cost and overprovision of bonus of S$1.8 million; partially offset by the increase in office and administrative expenses of S$0.5 million and increase in professional fees of S$0.1 million.

For 9M2019, the decrease was mainly due to decrease in staff cost and over provision of bonus of S$1.6 million, partially offset by the increase in professional fees of S$0.2 million.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses decreased by S$1.0 million, or 84.0% to S$0.2 million and S$0.2 million, or 31.6% to S$0.4 million for 3Q2019 and 9M2019 respectively.

For 3Q2019, the decrease was mainly due to absence of foreign exchange loss of S$0.8 million and decrease in allowance for inventory obsolescence S$0.3 million, partially offset by increase in inventories written off of S$0.1 million.

For 9M2019, the decrease was mainly due the decrease in allowance for inventory obsolescence of S$0.1 million and inventories written off of S$ 0.1 million.

Finance costs

Finance costs increased by S$0.3 million and S$0.7 million for 3Q2019 and 9M2019 respectively, which was mainly due to an increase in average bank borrowings as compared to corresponding periods.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased by S$0.7 million, or 75.3% to S$1.6 million for 3Q2019. The increase was mainly due to higher taxable profits in 3Q2019.

For 9M2019, income tax expenses decreased by S$1.2 million in tandem with lower taxable profits for 9M2019.

13 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS

Associates

Interests in associates decreased by S$0.2 million, or 2.8% as at 30 September 2019 mainly due to declaration of dividends from associates of S$0.7 million of which S$0.5 million was received as at 30 September 2019. This was partially mitigated by share of associates' profit of S$0.4 million in 9M2019.

Service concession receivables

Service concession receivables increased by S$2.3 million, or 7.6% to S$32.5 million as at 30 September 2019. This was mainly due to recognition of construction revenue of S$3.2 million from the construction of mini-hydropower plants under the service concession arrangement offset by foreign exchange revaluation losses of S$0.9 million. Service concessions receivables are classified as long-term assets which will be collected across the tenure of the various operational concessions in tandem with agreed power supply agreements.

Other financial assets

As an addition to the renewable energy portfolio, an S$0.9 million investment was made to obtain a 10% stake in a company which specialises in the design, development, integration and sales of lithium battery management systems.

Inventories

Inventories decreased by S$2.3 million or 4.1% to S$52.9 million as at 30 September 2019 primarily due to the fulfilment of customer orders during the financial period.

Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables increased by S$7.8 million or 8.1% to S$104.0 million as at 30 September 2019 mainly due to an increase in notes receivables of S$3.3 million, coupled with an increase in advance payment to suppliers of S$3.6 million, increase in trade receivables from related parties of S$1.6 million and increase in other receivables of S$4.2 million. This was partly offset by the decrease in trade receivables from third parties of S$4.5 million and decrease in rental and sundry deposit of S$0.3 million.

Subsequent receipt of about S$15.9 million was received from customers as at 31 October 2019. The collection represents approximately 25% of trade receivables as at 30 September 2019.

Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables decreased by S$4.4 million or 6.3% to S$65.0 million as at 30 September 2019, which was mainly due to decrease in trade payables to third parties of S$6.0 million arose from payment to trade suppliers as they became due, and decrease in accrued operating expenses of S$1.8 million. This was offset by the increase in trade payables to related parties of S$1.1 million and increase in dividend payables of S$2.1 million.

14 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS (CONT'D)

Bank borrowings (current and non-current)

Bank borrowings decreased by S$0.8 million to S$27.4 million as at 30 September 2019. The decrease was primarily due to repayment of bank borrowings amounting to S$16.5 million offset by proceeds of bank borrowings of S$15.7 million.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Changes in Cash Flow from Operating Activities

For 3Q2019, net cash generated from operating activities of S$3.7 million arose from operating cash flow before working capital changes of S$6.2 million offset by (i) decrease in working capital including change in receivables from service concession arrangements of S$1.3 million; (ii) net interest paid of S$0.5 million; and (iii) income tax paid of S$0.7 million.

For 9M2019, net cash used in operating activities of S$1.6 million arose from operating cash flow before working capital changes of S$20.0 million offset by (i) decrease in working capital including change in receivables from service concession arrangements of S$16.2 million; (ii) net interest paid of S$1.1 million; and (iii) income tax paid of S$4.3 million.

Changes in Cash Flow from Investing Activities

For 3Q2019, net cash used in investing activities of S$0.4 million was primarily attributed to purchase of property, plant and equipment of S$0.7 million offset by dividends from associates of S$0.3 million.

For 9M2019, net cash used in investing activities of S$2.6 million was primarily attributed to (i) purchase of property, plant and equipment of S$2.3 million; (ii) acquisition of other financial assets of S$0.9 million offset by (iii) dividends from associates of S$0.5 million; and (iv) proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$0.1 million.

Changes in Cash Flow from Financing Activities

For 3Q2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$5.9 million was primarily attributed to dividend paid to equity holders of the Company and non-controlling interests amounted to S$3.7 million, and net repayment of bank borrowings (inclusive of trust receipts and finance lease) of S$2.1 million.

For 9M2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$1.5 million was primarily attributed to dividend paid to equity holders of the Company and non-controlling interests amounted to S$4.0 million, net repayment of bank borrowings (inclusive of trust receipts and finance lease) of S$0.8 million and increase in fixed deposits pledged of S$2.3 million, offset by proceeds from issue of shares of S$5.4 million.

As at 30 September 2019, the Group maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of S$31.6 million.

9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.

No specific forecast statement was previously disclosed to shareholders.

15 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the competitive conditions of the industry in which the Group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the Group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.

The Group remains confident in the longer-term prospects of its industrial automation business, building on the fundamental rising demand for industrial automation solutions in Asia, particularly in the People's Republic of China (PRC) where such engineering solutions are required for advanced manufacturing industries including semiconductors, medical devices etc. To date more than 530 smart manufacturing industrial parks have been built1. Additionally, China has recently announced the establishment of a multi-billionstate-backed fund which will invest in the semiconductor industry to nurture its domestic chip industry and close the technology gap with the U.S2. In the PRC, Robots which are another segment of the industrial automation market grew at an average of 21% over the past 4 years to reach a market size of US$8.7 billion in 2019.

In the short to medium term, the ongoing trade tensions and the cyclical headwinds in the semiconductor business are challenges to overcome for the Group. To manage its cyclical headwinds while remaining focus on building long-term growth, the Group continues to (1) broaden its customer base, end-markets, geographies and solutions; (2) capitalise on ISDN's strong position for Industry 4.0 automation by building ISDN's technology roadmap, including software, cloud, and big data investments to deepen the value-add of the Group's offerings; (3) collaborate with global technology leaders through joint-ventures and close partnerships to bring ISDN's customers the best possible solutions in the Group's core markets; and (4) optimise organisational structures and operations to streamline business activities, drive economies of scale, and improve the customer intelligence and engagements across the Group.

In addition to ISDN's core engineering business, the Group has three notable hydropower investments which may be monetised at the right opportunity. Two of the abovementioned investments are nearing construction completion. A third hydropower plant is slated for construction in FY2020. The total capacity of the three plants is expected to be 24.2 megawatts of power. All three plants are located in Sumatra, Indonesia. According to the 2019 Hydropower Status Report, Indonesia aims to have renewable energy source account for at

least 23% and 31% of the national energy mix in 2025 and 2050 respectively3. Currently, the share of renewables in Indonesia stands at 12%4.

16 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

11. Dividend

  1. Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended); and
  2. (i) Amount per share; (ii) Previous corresponding period;
  3. Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated).
    1. Current Financial Period Reported On
      Any dividend recommended for the current financial period reported on? No
    2. Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year

Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?

No

  1. The date the dividend is payable Not applicable.
  2. The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the Company (up to 5.00p.m.) will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.

Not applicable.

  1. If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect. No dividend has been declared or recommended for the financial period.
  2. If the group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
    No IPT mandate has been obtained.
  3. Statement by Directors Pursuant to SGX Listing Rule 705(5)
    We, Teo Cher Koon and Kong Deyang, being Directors of ISDN Holdings Limited, hereby confirm on behalf of the Board of Directors that to the best of their knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Directors which may render the unaudited quarterly financial results (comprising the comprehensive income statement, statement of financial position, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity, together with the accompanying notes) presented in this announcement to be false or misleading in any material aspect.

17 of 18

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Third Quarter and Period Ended 30 September 2019

  1. Use of proceeds
    1. Use of Net Proceeds from the Second Placement
      There has been no material usage till to the date of this announcement after the last announcement made on 13 May 2019. The Company will make further announcements when the remaining net proceeds from Second Placements are materially disbursed.
    2. Use of Net Proceeds from the issuance of new shares under general mandate
      There has been no material usage till to the date of this announcement after the last announcement made on 13 May 2019. The Company will make further announcements on the utilisation of proceeds from the subscription as and when the funds are materially disbursed.
  3. Issuer to confirm in the announcement that it has procured undertaking from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1).
    Yes.

By Order of the Board

Gwendolyn Gn

Joint Company Secretary

ISDN Holdings Limited

8 November 2019

18 of 18

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:05 UTC
