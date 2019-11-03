ISDN : Press Release

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED 億仕登控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (Hong Kong stock code: 1656) (Singapore stock code: I07.SI) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 4 November 2019. For and on behalf of ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED Teo Cher Koon President and Managing Director Hong Kong, 4 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED No.10 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #01-30 KB Industrial Building Singapore 416175 Tel: 6844 0288 Fax: 6844 0070 Web: www.isdnholdings.com NEWS RELEASE ISDN Holdings further penetrates Asia's renewable energy sector as it participates in a hydroelectric power plant in the Kingdom of Cambodia ISDN is taking 33% in a joint venture that will handle this project to build an 80 MW hydroelectric power plant in Pursat Province, Kingdom of Cambodia

ISDN is partnering with Tokyo listed eREX Co. Ltd. And Cambodian company, Asia Energy Power Co. Ltd for this project

The project is critical as one of the Cambodian Government's new initiatives Singapore, 4 November 2019 - ISDN Holdings Limited ("ISDN", and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading industrial automation firm, today announced that it has collaborated through a joint venture ("JV") with Tokyo-listed eREX Co. Ltd ("eREX") and Cambodian company, Asia Energy Power Co. Ltd ("Asia Energy") to build an 80 MW hydroelectric power plant (the "Project"), with a large-scale water storage capacity in Pursat Province, Kingdom of Cambodia. ISDN has participated in this JV through its wholly owned subsidiary, ISDN Energy Pte Ltd ("ISDN Energy"). The Project has already received confirmation and guarantee from the Cambodian Government for the business rights for the construction of the power plants and for the sale of electricity at a fixed price to the Cambodia Electric Power Corporation. The JV company is incorporated in Singapore and called SPHP Co Pte Ltd ("SPHP") with ISDN Energy, eREX and Asia Energy having ownership of 33%, 34% and 33% respectively. ISDN will inject US$0.5 million as equity and another US$2.5 million as shareholder loan during the initial development phase of the Project which represents the expected investment sum. At the end of 35 years from the start of operations for the Project, SPHP will transfer operating rights of the Project to the Cambodia Electric Power Corporation. Looking at the Group's renewable energy initiatives, ISDN is on track to begin production for its first two mini-hydropower plants towards the end of 2019 and the third to start in financial year 2020, bringing the total capacity to 24.2 megawatts of power. All three are located in North Sumatra, Indonesia, with the Group looking to develop a further 60 megawatts of capacity post-completion. With experience of these plants, the Group will be the technical project lead for this Cambodian Project. This Project is critical as one of the Cambodian Government's new initiatives1 set to ease the strain on the country's Radio Free Asia, Cambodia announces hydropower, solar projects amid widespread electricity shortages, 5 April 2019 https://www.rfa.org/english/news/cambodia/plants-04052019162511.html/ampRFA 1

electricity grid. On the back of rapid population growth and industry expansion, the Asia Development Bank2 has projected Cambodia's peak electricity demand to more than double to 2,401 megawatts between 2015 and 2025. The Kingdom of Cambodia's electricity demand is expected to increase by 7.5 times from 2015 to 2040, according to the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia's (ERIA) report3. Commenting on this JV, Mr Teo Cher Koon, ISDN's Managing Director and President, said, "In our endeavour to further grow and diversify our greener energy segment, the Group has been looking for lucrative opportunities to penetrate further into Asia's renewable energy sector. In line with our strategy, we are pleased to have the opportunity to build this hydroelectric power plant as one of the clean energy investors to bring clean, affordable, and reliable electricity to the Cambodian people. We seek to extend our expertise in building hydropower plants in Cambodia, helping to alleviate widespread blackouts in the country in the near future." Conceptual Drawing at Completion - End - Open Development Cambodia, Energy, updated 21 April 2019 https://opendevelopmentcambodia.net/topics/energy/ Cambodia Basic Energy Plan Report www.eria.org/uploads/media/CAMBODIA_BEP_Fullreport_1.pdf 2

About eREX Co., Ltd eREX is a Japan-based power producer and supplier (PPS), engaged in the electric power distribution via power grid owned by general electric utilities. eREX's electric power businesses include electric power retail, electric market trading and power supplies development. In its electric power retail business, it involves in the retail of electric power in an inexpensive price than electric utilities. In its power supplies development business, it involves in the planning, design and construction of power-generating equipment. About Asia Energy Power Co. Ltd Asia Energy Power Co. Ltd is a newly incorporated Cambodian company that engages in the building of electric power plants. About ISDN Holdings Limited Founded on its precision and motion control engineering capabilities in 1986 and listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 2005, ISDN Holdings Limited has today transformed into a multi-industry corporation with more than 60 offices spanning key Asian growth markets. ISDN is also listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 12 January 2017. ISDN is dominant in the niche areas of motion control, other engineering solutions and industrial computing. ISDN's customised engineering solutions cater to different industrial sectors including medical, robotics, factory automation, energy, manufacturing, hard disk and semiconductor industries. By leveraging its alliances with strategic partners in Europe and Asia, ISDN is able to combine and thereupon benefit from the best-in-class technology and business systems these collaborations have to offer. For more information, please visit www.isdnholdings.com