ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

ISDN : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

0
04/04/2019 | 07:07am EDT

April 04, 2019 18:40:49

Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 4, 2019 18:40
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG190404DVOPZFO4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 13
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2018
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.007
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 10/07/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 09/07/2019
Cash Payment Details
Election Period 15/07/2019 TO 29/07/2019
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.007
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.007
Pay Date 28/08/2019
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period 15/07/2019 TO 29/07/2019
New Security ISIN SG1S48927937
New Security Name ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Security Not Found No
Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit
Security Credit Date 28/08/2019
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 11:06:07 UTC
