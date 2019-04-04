ISDN : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

|
Announcement Title
|
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Apr 4, 2019 18:40
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG190404DVOPZFO4
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
|
Designation
|
Joint Company Secretary
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Applicable
|
Value
|
13
|
Dividend/ Distribution Type
|
Final
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2018
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
SGD 0.007
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
10/07/2019 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
09/07/2019
|
Cash Payment Details
|
Election Period
|
15/07/2019 TO 29/07/2019
|
Default Option
|
Yes
|
Option Currency
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.007
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.007
|
Pay Date
|
28/08/2019
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
|
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Security Option Details
|
Election Period
|
15/07/2019 TO 29/07/2019
|
New Security ISIN
|
SG1S48927937
|
New Security Name
|
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Security Not Found
|
No
|
Fractional Disposition Method
|
Round down fraction to last full unit
|
Security Credit Date
|
28/08/2019
|
|
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
