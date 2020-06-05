ISEC Healthcare : Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 24 June 2020

ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD. (Company Registration No. 201400185H) (Incorporated in Singapore on 2 January 2014) (the "Company") ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2020 INTRODUCTION

The board of directors (the " Board ") of ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (the " Company ") refers to: its announcement of 20 March 2020 stating, inter alia , that the Annual General Meeting (the " AGM ") will be deferred to 24 June 2020; the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed companies in Singapore to, inter alia, conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the " Order ") which was gazetted on 13 April 2020 and is deemed to have come into operation on 27 March 2020, and which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia , general meetings of companies; and the joint statement by the Accounting Corporate and Regulatory Authority, Singapore Exchange Regulations and the Monetary Authority of Singapore on 13 April 2020 providing additional guidance on conduct of general meetings during the period when elevated safe distancing measures are in place. DATE, TIME AND CONDUCT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board wishes to announce that the AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means on 24 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m. to transact the business set out in the Notice of AGM dated 15 April 2020 (the " Notice of AGM "). NOTICE OF AGM AND PROXY FORM

In view of the relevant provisions under the Order, shareholders are to note that the information under the sections titled "Notes" and "Important Notice from the Company on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)" in the Notice of AGM are no longer relevant and should be disregarded.

The original proxy form, which was despatched with the Notice of AGM, is to be disregarded and replaced with the new proxy form. In line with the relevant provisions under the Order, no printed copies of the new proxy form will be despatched to shareholders .

The new proxy form has been uploaded to SGXNet today and may be found at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/companyannouncements https://www. isechealthcare.com . Page 1 of 5

4. NO PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE AT THE AGM Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person. Instead, alternative arrangements have been put in place to allow shareholders to participate at the AGM by: watching the AGM proceedings via "live" webcast or listening to the AGM proceedings via "live" audio feed; submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM. Please see paragraph 5 below for these alternative arrangements. 5. ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS The following are the alternative arrangements which have been put in place for the AGM: (a) "Live" webcast and "live" audio feed The Company's Chairman, Mr Sitoh Yih Pin and the Company's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Wong Jun Shyan will conduct the proceedings of the AGM by way of electronic means. Shareholders will be able to watch these proceedings through a "live" webcast via their mobile phones, tablets or computers or listen to these proceedings through a "live" audio feed via telephone. In order to do so, shareholders must follow these steps: Shareholders who wish to watch the "live" webcast or listen to the "live" audio feed must pre-register from now till 10.00 a.m. on 19 June 2020 (" Registration Deadline "), at the URL https://bit.ly/ISECAGM2020 Following the authentication of the shareholders' status as shareholders, authenticated shareholders will receive email instructions on how to access the webcast and audio feed of the AGM proceedings by 10.00 a.m. on 23 June 2020 (the "Confirmation Email"). Shareholders who register by the Registration Deadline but do not receive the Confirmation Email by 10.00 a.m. on 23 June 2020 should contact the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, by telephone at 6536 5355 during Monday to Friday, from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. or by email to srs.teamb@boardroomlimited.com . Submission of questions in advance

Shareholders may also submit questions related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM: All questions must be submitted by 10.00 a.m. on 19 June 2020

via the pre-registration website at the URL https://bit.ly/ISECAGM2020 in hard copy by sending personally or by post and lodging the same at the

registered office of the Company at 101 Thomson Road, #09-04 United Square, Singapore 307591; or by email to isec.agm@gmail.com .

Page 2 of 5

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for shareholders to submit questions by post, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit questions electronically via the pre-registration website or by email. Shareholders will need to identify themselves when posing questions by email or by mail by providing the following details:

the shareholder's full name as it appears on his/her/its CDP/CPF/SRS share records; the shareholder's NRIC/Passport/UEN number; the shareholder's contact number and email address; and the manner in which the shareholder holds his/her/its shares in the Company (e.g. via CDP, CPF or SRS).

Please note that the Company will not be able to answer questions from persons who provide insufficient details to enable the Company to verify his/her/its shareholder status. The Company will address substantial and relevant questions relating to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM as received from shareholders either before or during the AGM.

The Company will, within one month after the date of the AGM, publish the minutes of the AGM on SGXNet and the Company's website, and the minutes will include the responses to the questions referred to above.

Please note that shareholders will not be able to ask questions at the AGM "live" during the webcast and the audio feed, and therefore it is important for shareholders to submit their questions in advance of the AGM. Proxy voting Shareholders will not be able to vote online on the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM. Instead, if shareholders (whether individual or corporate) wish to exercise their votes, they must submit a proxy form to appoint the Chairman of the AGM to vote on their behalf: Shareholders (whether individual or corporate) appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy must give specific instructions as to his manner of voting, or abstentions from voting, in the proxy form, failing which the appointment will be treated as invalid.

The proxy form can be submitted to the Company in hard copy form or by email:

in hard copy and sent personally or by post, the proxy form must be deposited at the office of the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623; or if by email, the proxy form must be received by the Company at isec.agm@gmail.com .

in either case, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the AGM. In view of the COVID-19 restrictions orders in Singapore which may make it difficult for shareholders to submit completed Proxy Forms by post, Page 3 of 5

shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed Proxy Forms electronically via email. Persons holding shares through the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (" SRS ") ( SRS investors ") who wish to participate in the AGM by (i) observing and/or listening to the AGM proceedings via "live" webcast or "live" audio feed; and (ii) submitting questions in advance of the AGM, should follow the steps for pre- registration and pre-submission of questions set out under paragraphs 5(a) and (b) above. However, SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf should approach their respective SRS Operators by 10.00 a.m. on 15 June 2020 to submit their voting instructions.

") ( ") who wish to participate in the AGM by (i) observing and/or listening to the AGM proceedings via "live" webcast or "live" audio feed; and (ii) submitting questions in advance of the AGM, should follow the steps for pre- registration and pre-submission of questions set out under paragraphs 5(a) and (b) above. However, SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf should approach their respective SRS Operators by 10.00 a.m. on 15 June 2020 to submit their voting instructions. Investors holding shares through relevant intermediaries as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (other than SRS investors) who wish to participate in the AGM by (i) observing and/or listening to the AGM proceedings via "live" webcast or "live" audio feed; (ii) submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or (iii) appointing the Chairman as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM, should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order to make the necessary arrangements for them to participate in the AGM.

Shareholders who had submitted their proxy forms, but did not appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy and indicate how they wish to vote on each resolution, before or on the date of this announcement are required to re-submit their proxy forms to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy and indicate their votes for the respective resolutions. The resubmitted proxy forms shall supersede any proxy forms submitted earlier. 6. KEY DATES/DEADLINES In summary, the key dates/deadlines which shareholders should take note of are set out in the table below: Key dates Actions 3 June 2020 (immediately upon the Shareholders may begin to pre-register at release of this announcement) https://bit.ly/ISECAGM2020 for "live" webcast and "live" audio feed of the AGM proceedings. 10.00 a.m. on 15 June 2020 Deadline for SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to approach their respective SRS Operators to submit their votes. 10.00 a.m. on 19 June 2020 Deadline for shareholders to submit questions in advance using the pre-registration form, by post or by email. 10.00 a.m. on 19 June 2020 Deadline for shareholders to pre-register for the "live" webcast or "live" audio feed of the AGM proceedings. 10.00 a.m. on 22 June 2020 Deadline for shareholders to submit proxy form. 10.00 a.m. on 23 June 2020 Authenticated shareholders will receive an email which will contain user ID and password details, as well as the link to access the "live" webcast and a toll-free telephone number to Page 4 of 5

access the "live" audio feed of the AGM proceedings (the "Confirmation Email"). Shareholders who register by 10.00 a.m. on 19 June 2020 but do not receive the Confirmation Email by 10.00 a.m. on 23 June 2020 should contact the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd by telephone at 6536 5355 during Monday to Friday, from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. or by email to srs.teamb@boardroomlimited.com. Time and date of AGM - • Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and 10.00 a.m. on 24 June 2020 enter the user ID and password to access the "live" webcast of the AGM proceedings; or • Call the toll-free telephone number in the Confirmation Email to access the "live" audio feed of the AGM proceedings. 7. FURTHER INFORMATION Shareholders who wish to remotely observe the AGM proceedings are reminded that the AGM is private. The invitation to attend the AGM via audio-visual webcast and audio-only stream is not to be forwarded to anyone who is not a shareholder of the Company or who is not authorised to attend the AGM. RECORDING OF THE AGM PROCEEDINGS IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. Important reminder: The Company would remind shareholders that, with the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation, the situation is fluid and the Company may be required to change its AGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check the above URL and SGXNet for updates on the AGM. The Company would like to thank all shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling the Company to hold its AGM with the optimum safe distancing measures amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Dr Wong Jun Shyan Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer 3 June 2020 This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, Director, Head of Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg). Page 5 of 5