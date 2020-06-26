ISEC Healthcare : Changes to Composition of Board and Board Committees

ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201400185H) (Incorporated in Singapore on 2 January 2014)

(the "Company")

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (the "Company", and collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that following the retirement of Professor Low Teck Seng and Dr Wong Jun Shyan and the re-election of Ms Zhang Yongmei, a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, as a member of the Audit, Nominating and Remuneration Committees with effect from 24 June 2020, the composition of the Board and Board Committees is as follows:

BOARD

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Chairman) (Independent Director) Dr Lee Hung Ming (Executive Vice Chairman) Mr Lim Wee Hann (Independent Director) Mr Chen Bang (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director) Ms Zhang Yongmei (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director) Mr Li Li (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director) AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Chairman) (Independent Director) Mr Lim Wee Hann (Independent Director) Ms Zhang Yongmei (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director) NOMINATING COMMITTEE Mr Lim Wee Hann (Chairman) (Independent Director) Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Independent Director) Ms Zhang Yongmei (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr Lim Wee Hann (Chairman) (Independent Director) Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Independent Director) Ms Zhang Yongmei (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)

The Board considers Ms Zhang Yongmei to be non-independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Lee Hung Ming Executive Vice Chairman 25 June 2020

