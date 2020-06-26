Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  ISEC Healthcare Ltd.    40T   SG1AD9000001

ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.

(40T)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISEC Healthcare : Changes to Composition of Board and Board Committees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:49am EDT

ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201400185H) (Incorporated in Singapore on 2 January 2014)

(the "Company")

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (the "Company", and collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that following the retirement of Professor Low Teck Seng and Dr Wong Jun Shyan and the re-election of Ms Zhang Yongmei, a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, as a member of the Audit, Nominating and Remuneration Committees with effect from 24 June 2020, the composition of the Board and Board Committees is as follows:

BOARD

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Chairman)

(Independent Director)

Dr Lee Hung Ming

(Executive Vice Chairman)

Mr Lim Wee Hann

(Independent Director)

Mr Chen Bang

(Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)

Ms Zhang Yongmei

(Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)

Mr Li Li

(Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Chairman)

(Independent Director)

Mr Lim Wee Hann

(Independent Director)

Ms Zhang Yongmei

(Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)

NOMINATING COMMITTEE

Mr Lim Wee Hann (Chairman)

(Independent Director)

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin

(Independent Director)

Ms Zhang Yongmei

(Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr Lim Wee Hann (Chairman)

(Independent Director)

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin

(Independent Director)

Ms Zhang Yongmei

(Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)

The Board considers Ms Zhang Yongmei to be non-independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Lee Hung Ming Executive Vice Chairman 25 June 2020

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, Director, Head of Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail:sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

ISEC Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 06:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.
02:49aISEC HEALTHCARE : Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 24 June 2020
PU
02:49aISEC HEALTHCARE : Changes to Composition of Board and Board Committees
PU
06/24ISEC HEALTHCARE : AGM 2020 Presentation Slides
PU
06/22ISEC HEALTHCARE : Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions for the Purpos..
PU
06/05ISEC HEALTHCARE : Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 24 June 2020
PU
02/27ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of acquisition and update on the ..
PU
01/16CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/06ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :proposed acquisition of entire issued & paid..
PU
01/02CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
PU
2019DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Disclosure of Interest of Director - Che..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 42,9 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net income 2019 7,47 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
Net cash 2019 21,4 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
Yield 2019 2,25%
Capitalization 168 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,18%
Chart ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
ISEC Healthcare Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Shyan Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yih Pin Sitoh Non-Executive Chairman
Yu Ting Low Chief Financial Officer & Senior Finance Manager
Hung Ming Lee Executive Vice Chairman
Teck Seng Low Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.-14.08%121
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-11.40%27 614
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.44.75%25 063
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 489
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.65%11 091
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-10.71%10 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group