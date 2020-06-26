ISEC Healthcare : Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 24 June 2020

ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201400185H) (Incorporated in Singapore on 2 January 2014)

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 15 April 2020 were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held via webcast and audio feed on 24 June 2020.

The information as required under Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Catalist Rules") is set out below:

(a) Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out below:

Resolution number and details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution For Against Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) As Ordinary Business Resolution 1 Adoption of Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 together with the Independent Auditor's Report thereon 451,898,329 451,898,329 100 0 0 Resolution 2 Declaration of a final tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of 0.50 Singapore cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 451,898,329 451,898,329 100 0 0 Resolution 3 Re-election of Mr Chen Bang as a Director of the Company 150,980,985 150,980,985 100 0 0 Resolution 4 Re-election of Ms Zhang Yongmei as a Director of the Company 150,980,985 150,980,985 100 0 0

Resolution number and details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution For Against Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) As Ordinary Business Resolution 5 Re-election of Mr Li Li as a Director of the Company 150,980,985 150,980,985 100 0 0 Resolution 6 Approval of Directors' fees amounting to S$150,000 for the financial year ending 31 December 2020, payable quarterly in arrears 451,898,329 451,898,329 100 0 0 Resolution 7 Re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Independent Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration 451,898,329 451,898,329 100 0 0 As Special Business Resolution 8 Authority to allot and issue shares 451,898,329 451,898,329 100 0 0 Resolution 9 Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Share Option Scheme 327,533,024 327,533,024 100 0 0 Resolution 10 Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Performance Share Plan 327,533,024 327,533,024 100 0 0 Resolution 11 Proposed Renewal of the Share Buyback Mandate 451,898,329 451,898,329 100 0 0

Mr Chen Bang, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company, remains as the Non-Executive Director.

Ms Zhang Yongmei, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company, remains as the Non-Executive Director, and will be a member of the Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from 24 June 2020. She is considered non-independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

Mr Li Li, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company, remains as the Non-Executive Director.

(b) Details of parties who had abstained from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of shares held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting

Ordinary Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Chen Bang as a Director of the Company

Ordinary Resolution 4 - Re-election of Ms Zhang Yongmei as a Director of the Company Ordinary Resolution 5 - Re-election of Mr Li Li as a Director of the Company

To demonstrate good corporate governance practices, DBS Nominees Pte Ltd that is holding 300,917,344 ordinary shares in the Company for Aier Eye International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., had voluntarily abstained from voting on Resolutions 3, 4 and 5 in respect of the re-election of Mr Chen Bang, Ms Zhang Yongmei and Mr Li Li respectively.

Ordinary Resolution 9 - Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Share Option Scheme Ordinary Resolution 10 - Authority to allot and issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Performance Share Plan

To similarly demonstrate good corporate governance practice, the Executive Director of the Company, Dr. Lee Hung Ming, Dr Wong Jun Shyan, as well as employees of the Group, who hold an aggregate of 124,365,305 ordinary shares in the Company, had abstained from voting on Resolutions 9 and 10 in respect of Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Performance Share Plan and Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Performance Share Plan respectively.

(c) Name of firm appointed as scrutineer

TMF Singapore H Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer for the conduct of poll at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Lee Hung Ming Executive Vice Chairman 25 June 2020

