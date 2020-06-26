Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  ISEC Healthcare Ltd.    40T   SG1AD9000001

ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.

(40T)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISEC Healthcare : Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 24 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:49am EDT

ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201400185H) (Incorporated in Singapore on 2 January 2014)

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 15 April 2020 were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held via webcast and audio feed on 24 June 2020.

The information as required under Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Catalist Rules") is set out below:

(a) Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out below:

Resolution number and details

Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution

For

Against

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

As Ordinary Business

Resolution 1

Adoption of Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 together with the Independent Auditor's Report thereon

451,898,329

451,898,329

100

0

0

Resolution 2

Declaration of a final tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of 0.50 Singapore cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

451,898,329

451,898,329

100

0

0

Resolution 3

Re-election of Mr Chen Bang as a Director of the Company

150,980,985

150,980,985

100

0

0

Resolution 4

Re-election of Ms Zhang Yongmei as a Director of the Company

150,980,985

150,980,985

100

0

0

Resolution number and details

Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution

For

Against

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

As Ordinary Business

Resolution 5

Re-election of Mr Li Li as a Director of the Company

150,980,985

150,980,985

100

0

0

Resolution 6

Approval of Directors' fees amounting to S$150,000 for the financial year ending 31 December 2020, payable quarterly in arrears

451,898,329

451,898,329

100

0

0

Resolution 7

Re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Independent Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration

451,898,329

451,898,329

100

0

0

As Special Business

Resolution 8

Authority to allot and issue shares

451,898,329

451,898,329

100

0

0

Resolution 9

Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Share Option Scheme

327,533,024

327,533,024

100

0

0

Resolution 10

Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Performance Share Plan

327,533,024

327,533,024

100

0

0

Resolution 11

Proposed Renewal of the Share Buyback Mandate

451,898,329

451,898,329

100

0

0

Mr Chen Bang, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company, remains as the Non-Executive Director.

Ms Zhang Yongmei, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company, remains as the Non-Executive Director, and will be a member of the Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from 24 June 2020. She is considered non-independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

Mr Li Li, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company, remains as the Non-Executive Director.

(b) Details of parties who had abstained from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of shares held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting

Ordinary Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Chen Bang as a Director of the Company

Ordinary Resolution 4 - Re-election of Ms Zhang Yongmei as a Director of the Company Ordinary Resolution 5 - Re-election of Mr Li Li as a Director of the Company

To demonstrate good corporate governance practices, DBS Nominees Pte Ltd that is holding 300,917,344 ordinary shares in the Company for Aier Eye International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., had voluntarily abstained from voting on Resolutions 3, 4 and 5 in respect of the re-election of Mr Chen Bang, Ms Zhang Yongmei and Mr Li Li respectively.

Ordinary Resolution 9 - Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Share Option Scheme Ordinary Resolution 10 - Authority to allot and issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Performance Share Plan

To similarly demonstrate good corporate governance practice, the Executive Director of the Company, Dr. Lee Hung Ming, Dr Wong Jun Shyan, as well as employees of the Group, who hold an aggregate of 124,365,305 ordinary shares in the Company, had abstained from voting on Resolutions 9 and 10 in respect of Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Performance Share Plan and Authority to issue shares under the ISEC Healthcare Performance Share Plan respectively.

(c) Name of firm appointed as scrutineer

TMF Singapore H Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer for the conduct of poll at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Lee Hung Ming Executive Vice Chairman 25 June 2020

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, Director, Head of Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail:sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

ISEC Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 06:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.
02:49aISEC HEALTHCARE : Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 24 June 2020
PU
02:49aISEC HEALTHCARE : Changes to Composition of Board and Board Committees
PU
06/24ISEC HEALTHCARE : AGM 2020 Presentation Slides
PU
06/22ISEC HEALTHCARE : Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions for the Purpos..
PU
06/05ISEC HEALTHCARE : Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 24 June 2020
PU
02/27ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of acquisition and update on the ..
PU
01/16CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/06ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :proposed acquisition of entire issued & paid..
PU
01/02CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
PU
2019DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Disclosure of Interest of Director - Che..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 42,9 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net income 2019 7,47 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
Net cash 2019 21,4 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
Yield 2019 2,25%
Capitalization 168 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,18%
Chart ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
ISEC Healthcare Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Shyan Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yih Pin Sitoh Non-Executive Chairman
Yu Ting Low Chief Financial Officer & Senior Finance Manager
Hung Ming Lee Executive Vice Chairman
Teck Seng Low Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.-14.08%121
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-11.40%27 614
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.44.75%25 063
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 489
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.65%11 091
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-10.71%10 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group