ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates

Yields rose, before retracing those gains as the market digested the news. On the day, yields remains down, with the benchmark 10-year yield last 3.4 basis points lower to 1.801% <US10YT=RR>. The two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, which serves as a proxy for market expectations of rate cuts, was last down 1.2 basis points to 1.630%.

The spread between the two- and 10-year yields <US2US10=TWEB>, the most commonly used measure of the yield curve, fell to 17.2 basis points from 19.2 at last close.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid)