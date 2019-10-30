Log in
ISH LEH20YR TSY BD    TLT

ISH LEH20YR TSY BD

(TLT)
10/30 03:38:05 pm
139.13 USD   +1.30%
03:35pISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates
ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates

10/30/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, but signalled that monetary easing could be on hold going forward.

Yields rose, before retracing those gains as the market digested the news. On the day, yields remains down, with the benchmark 10-year yield last 3.4 basis points lower to 1.801% <US10YT=RR>. The two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, which serves as a proxy for market expectations of rate cuts, was last down 1.2 basis points to 1.630%.

The spread between the two- and 10-year yields <US2US10=TWEB>, the most commonly used measure of the yield curve, fell to 17.2 basis points from 19.2 at last close.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid)

