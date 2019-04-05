Log in
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC

(ISD)
Unified Products and Services Announces an Agreement with iSIGN Media Corp

04/05/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unified Products and Services, a leader in cloud-based notification platforms that monetize guest Wi-Fi architectures, is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year agreement to be a reseller of iSIGN Media Corp. (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF) and their emergency notification and marketing technologies. 

Unified currently provides Wi-Fi advertising and push notifications platforms for the retail, hospitality, municipality sectors to deliver mobile device and website marketing.  Unified's platforms allow for proximity and Wi-Fi messaging to mobile devices while continuing the customer link to the website with permission-based desktop notifications.

"The iSIGN Media architecture will allow us to extend our customer service buy, adding a valuable layer to our proximity marketing platform, while opening up a completely new service opportunity with emergency notification capability, that iSIGN Media calls SAM (Security Alert Messaging). iSIGN's ability to notify on-premise patrons of an active emergency situation goes far beyond the value of marketing efforts that will come from the system," according to Kevin Dailey, CEO of Unified Products and Services.

Unified has already identified domestic and international opportunities in a variety of facilities that include, malls, schools, and governments.  One such opportunity includes a national emergency notification platform that would represent a first-of-its-kind implementation.

"Marketing is important to any growing business but it pales in comparison to assist in life-saving efforts in areas subject to rapid climate events and terrorist threats.  iSIGN has developed a platform flexible enough to accommodate both applications without sacrificing market-leading performance.  Its value proposition is quickly absorbed by end-users and that can lead to shorter sales cycles."

Unified Products and Services, founded in 2009, is a leader in cloud-based notification platforms that monetize guest Wi-Fi architectures and is located in Irvine, California. www.unified.ph

iSIGN media, based in Toronto, Canada, is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneer in gathering point of sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights. iSIGN has leveraged its technological expertise to become the leading provider of interactive, mobile advertising and public security alert solutions. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS, Mtrex Network Solutions, Conservaco, and Hi-Tek Media www.isignmedia.com

For Unified Products and Services Media Inquiries:
Kevin Dailey
Phone: 855-855-9804
kdailey@unifiedps.com

iSIGN Logo Large Simple.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
