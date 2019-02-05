Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  ISIGN Media Solutions Inc    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC (ISD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

iSIGN Media Announces the Resignation of a Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 06:01pm EST

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, announced that Mr. Dave Rogerson has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 31, 2019.

In announcing his resignation, Mr. Rogerson cited his increasing work load and travel requirements for his employer, Microsoft, as his reasons for stepping down from iSIGN’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Dave for his time and dedication to iSIGN over the past five years,” stated Mr. Joe Kozar, iSIGN’s Chief Executive Officer.  “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.” 

The Company is currently interviewing and meeting with candidates to fill the opening on iSIGN’s Board.

About iSIGN Media
iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy.  Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics.  Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions.  www.isignmedia.com

© 2019 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Bruce Reilly
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
bruce@isignmedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

iSIGN Logo Large Simple.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC
06:01piSIGN Media Announces the Resignation of a Director
GL
01/24iSIGN Media Announces a New Director
GL
01/21iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arra..
GL
01/15iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
GL
01/09ISIGN MEDIA : Hi-Tek Media Announces a Partnership with iSIGN Media Corp. for Mo..
AQ
01/08Hi-Tek Media Announces a Partnership with iSIGN Media Corp. for Mobile Messag..
GL
01/08ISIGN MEDIA : Rich Multimedia Technology Announces a Major Promotional Campaign ..
AQ
01/07Rich Multimedia Technology Announces a Major Promotional Campaign for iSIGN M..
GL
2018ISIGN MEDIA : Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Ag..
AQ
2018iSIGN Media Announces the Signing of a Health and Medical Industry Agreement ..
GL
More news
Chart ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Josip Kozar Chief Executive Officer
Alex Romanov Chairman, Vice President-Sales & Operations
Robert Bruce Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
David Rodgerson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC-13.33%0
OMNICOM GROUP5.95%17 444
PUBLICIS GROUPE8.03%14 547
WPP GROUP1.94%14 201
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC10.12%9 120
INTERPUBLIC GROUP10.03%8 725
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.