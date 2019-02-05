iSIGN Media Announces the Resignation of a Director

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, announced that Mr. Dave Rogerson has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 31, 2019.



In announcing his resignation, Mr. Rogerson cited his increasing work load and travel requirements for his employer, Microsoft, as his reasons for stepping down from iSIGN’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Dave for his time and dedication to iSIGN over the past five years,” stated Mr. Joe Kozar, iSIGN’s Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The Company is currently interviewing and meeting with candidates to fill the opening on iSIGN’s Board.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

© 2019 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Bruce Reilly

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

bruce@isignmedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.