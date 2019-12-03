Log in
iSIGN Media Announces the Resignation of a Director

12/03/2019 | 07:31pm EST

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that Mr. Alex Romanov has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective December 2, 2019.

Mr. Romanov will be remaining in his position as President and will continue to work closely with iSIGN’s resellers and prospective clients as iSIGN moves towards achieving ongoing revenues.

About iSIGN Media
iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy.  Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics.  Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, MTREX Networks, TELUS and AOpen America Inc.  www.isignmedia.com

© 2019 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Josip Kozar
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
info@isignmedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
