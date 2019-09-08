iSignthis Ltd Annualised GPTV Exceeds A$1.1bn in August 2019

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange cross listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is pleased to provide the following operational update.



- 31st August: Annualised monthly GPTV exceeds A$1.1bn (Up 160% from 30th June)



o Actual processed transactional volumes within the EU and AU networks continue to grow in line with expectations as new business customers are onboarded



- Business Customer approvals end August were up 28% to 270 (vs 210 at 30th June)



o The underwriting/approvals team continues to work through the growing pipeline of business customer applications built by the sales team



Actual annualised monthly GPTV of A$1.1bn to 31st August (Up 160% from 30th June 2019)



To view charts, please visit https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SG9B6722







About iSignthis Ltd:



Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.



By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard.



iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia.



ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, Trustly, WeChat, AliPay and others.



UAB Baltic Banking Service, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Central Bank of Lithuania's CENTROLink service.





Source:



iSignthis Ltd





Contact:

For investor information, please contact: investors@isignthis.com EU Investor Relations: Dr. Eva Reuter E: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu T: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857