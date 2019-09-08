Log in
iSignthis Ltd Annualised GPTV Exceeds A$1.1bn in August 2019





iSignthis Ltd Annualised GPTV Exceeds A$1.1bn in August 2019

09/08/2019 | 05:26pm EDT
Annualised GPTV Exceeds A$1.1bn in August 2019

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange cross listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is pleased to provide the following operational update.

- 31st August: Annualised monthly GPTV exceeds A$1.1bn (Up 160% from 30th June)

o Actual processed transactional volumes within the EU and AU networks continue to grow in line with expectations as new business customers are onboarded

- Business Customer approvals end August were up 28% to 270 (vs 210 at 30th June)

o The underwriting/approvals team continues to work through the growing pipeline of business customer applications built by the sales team

Actual annualised monthly GPTV of A$1.1bn to 31st August (Up 160% from 30th June 2019)

To view charts, please visit https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SG9B6722



About iSignthis Ltd:

Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.

By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard.

iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia.

ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, Trustly, WeChat, AliPay and others.

UAB Baltic Banking Service, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Central Bank of Lithuania's CENTROLink service.



Source:

iSignthis Ltd



Contact:

For investor information, please contact: 
investors@isignthis.com

EU Investor Relations: 
Dr. Eva Reuter 
E: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu 
T: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

© ABN Newswire 2019
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 34,0 M
EBIT 2019 6,30 M
Net income 2019 6,30 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 137x
P/E ratio 2020 45,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 44,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 19,3x
Capitalization 1 497 M
Technical analysis trends ISIGNTHIS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,30  AUD
Last Close Price 1,37  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,11%
Spread / Average Target -5,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nickolas John Karantzis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Timothy Hart Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Richards Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barnaby Egerton-Warburton Non-Executive Director
Scott William Minehane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISIGNTHIS LTD783.87%1 027
VISA40.78%403 581
MASTERCARD54.46%295 622
PAYPAL HOLDINGS30.87%129 493
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC14.64%20 723
AVAST31.55%4 510
