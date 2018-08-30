iSignthis Ltd Bank Institution Codes and Scheme Participation

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Australian Securities Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange cross listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8), the deposit taking EEA authorised monetary financial institution with transactional banking capability (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it is now a scheme member of the European Payments Council (EPC) Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) Scheme. Participants in EU based schemes must first hold relevant regulatory authorisations, of which the Company holds an EEA Authorisation as a deposit taking eMoney Institution. The Company is in the process of an ADI class application with APRA for Australia.
The Company advises that it has been issued the following Bank Institution Codes (BIC):
- iSignthis eMoney Ltd (Cyprus) : ISEMCY22 > (SWIFT and EEA/EU SEPA Connected)
- iSignthis eMoney (AU) Pty Ltd : ISEPAU31 > (to be connected to SWIFT and Australian EFT via own BSB Code post BECS membership)
- iSignthis Ltd : ISIGAU31
BIC is an international standard for unique identification of financial institutions, and are used as the 'address' to route funds from one bank to another, in particular across borders. In Australia, these are usually associated with international transfers and are sometimes known as 'SWIFT Codes'. Per the Company's announcement earlier today, its ISEMCY22 BIC is now connected to the SEPA framework, allowing banks participating in SEPA to route payments to accounts held with iSignthis using the ISEMCY22 BIC as the address.
------------------------------------------------------------------
Status of Various Card and Payment Schemes
------------------------------------------------------------------
Visa Inc Australia :
Principal Membership Applied
Currently Tier 2 connected via NAB
Europe :
Principal Membership Granted
Tier 1 connection by December 2018
Mastercard Australia :
Principal Membership Granted
Currently Tier 2 via NAB / Tier 1 by Mid 2019
Europe :
Principal Membership Granted
Tier 1 connection by December 2018
JCB Australia :
Principal Membership application in progress
Currently Tier 2 via NAB / Tier 1 by Mid 2019
Europe :
Principal Membership Granted
Tier 1 connection online and certified
ChinaUnionPay Australia :
Principal Membership Applied
Tier 3 Connection via partners
Europe :
Principal Membership Applied
Tier 3 Connection via partners
Diners/Discover Australia :
Principal Membership Applied
No network connection at present
Europe :
Principal Membership in progress
No network connection at present
AMEX Australia :
Principal Membership Granted
Currently Tier 2 via NAB / Tier 1 by early 2019
Europe :
Principal Membership in progress
No network connection at present
SEPA / BECS Australia :
BECS Membership application in progress
Currently Tier 2 EFT & BPAY via NAB
Europe
Scheme Participant
Tier 1 connection by November 2018
SWIFT Australia :
Participant / BIC Issued
TBA
Europe
Participant / BIC Issued & connected
Tier 1 connection by December 2018
------------------------------------------------------------------
