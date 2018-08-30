Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ISignthis Ltd    ISX   AU000000ISX0

ISIGNTHIS LTD (ISX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

iSignthis Ltd Bank Institution Codes and Scheme Participation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:20am CEST
Bank Institution Codes and Scheme Participation

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Australian Securities Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange cross listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8), the deposit taking EEA authorised monetary financial institution with transactional banking capability (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it is now a scheme member of the European Payments Council (EPC) Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) Scheme. Participants in EU based schemes must first hold relevant regulatory authorisations, of which the Company holds an EEA Authorisation as a deposit taking eMoney Institution. The Company is in the process of an ADI class application with APRA for Australia.

The Company advises that it has been issued the following Bank Institution Codes (BIC):

- iSignthis eMoney Ltd (Cyprus) : ISEMCY22 > (SWIFT and EEA/EU SEPA Connected)

- iSignthis eMoney (AU) Pty Ltd : ISEPAU31 > (to be connected to SWIFT and Australian EFT via own BSB Code post BECS membership)

- iSignthis Ltd : ISIGAU31

BIC is an international standard for unique identification of financial institutions, and are used as the 'address' to route funds from one bank to another, in particular across borders. In Australia, these are usually associated with international transfers and are sometimes known as 'SWIFT Codes'. Per the Company's announcement earlier today, its ISEMCY22 BIC is now connected to the SEPA framework, allowing banks participating in SEPA to route payments to accounts held with iSignthis using the ISEMCY22 BIC as the address. 

------------------------------------------------------------------
Status of Various Card and Payment Schemes 
------------------------------------------------------------------
Visa Inc         Australia : 
                 Principal Membership Applied 
                 Currently Tier 2 connected via NAB

                 Europe :  
                 Principal Membership Granted 
                 Tier 1 connection by December 2018

Mastercard       Australia : 
                 Principal Membership Granted 
                 Currently Tier 2 via NAB / Tier 1 by Mid 2019  

                 Europe : 
                 Principal Membership Granted 
                 Tier 1 connection by December 2018 

JCB              Australia :  
                 Principal Membership application in progress 
                 Currently Tier 2 via NAB / Tier 1 by Mid 2019 

                 Europe : 
                 Principal Membership Granted 
                 Tier 1 connection online and certified 

ChinaUnionPay    Australia : 
                 Principal Membership Applied  
                 Tier 3 Connection via partners 

                 Europe : 
                 Principal Membership Applied 
                 Tier 3 Connection via partners 

Diners/Discover  Australia : 
                 Principal Membership Applied 
                 No network connection at present 

                 Europe : 
                 Principal Membership in progress 
                 No network connection at present 

AMEX             Australia : 
                 Principal Membership Granted 
                 Currently Tier 2 via NAB / Tier 1 by early 2019 

                 Europe : 
                 Principal Membership in progress 
                 No network connection at present 

SEPA / BECS      Australia : 
                 BECS Membership application in progress  
                 Currently Tier 2 EFT & BPAY via NAB  
                 
                 Europe 
                 Scheme Participant 
                 Tier 1 connection by November 2018 

SWIFT            Australia : 
                 Participant / BIC Issued 
                 TBA 

                 Europe 
                 Participant / BIC Issued & connected 
                 Tier 1 connection by December 2018 
------------------------------------------------------------------



About iSignthis Ltd:

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication and payment processing. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.

By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 3.5Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes.

iSignthis Paydentity service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business.

iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, Australia and New Zealand. ISXPay is a principal member of Visa Inc, Mastercard Worldwide and JCB, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including Poli Payments, Sofort, Trustly, WeChat, AliPay and others.

Read more about the company at our website http://www.isignthis.com

For more information, please contact: contact@isignthis.com



Source:

iSignthis Ltd



Contact:

iSignthis Ltd
T: +61-3-8640-0990
F: +61-3-8640-0953
E: investors@isignthis.com
WWW: www.isignthis.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISIGNTHIS LTD
04:20aiSignthis Ltd Bank Institution Codes and Scheme Participation
AW
04:18aISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Bank Institution Codes and Scheme Participation
AQ
03:05aiSignthis Ltd SEPA Direct and Instant Capability Linked to IBANs
AW
03:04aISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) SEPA Direct and Instant Capability Linked to IBANs
AQ
08/22ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) JCB Now Live with ISXPAY(R) in the European Economic A..
AQ
08/22iSignthis Ltd JCB Now Live with ISXPAY(R) in the European Economic Area
AW
08/03iSignthis Ltd Analyst Brief - Online Interactive Session
AW
07/31iSignthis Ltd Report to Shareholders for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2018
AW
07/31ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Report to Shareholders for the Quarter Ended 30th June..
AQ
07/18iSignthis Ltd Mastercard Relationship Extended to Australia
AW
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 26,6 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 15,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,78x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 127 M
Chart ISIGNTHIS LTD
Duration : Period :
iSignthis Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISIGNTHIS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nickolas John Karantzis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Timothy Hart Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Richards Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Roveto Chief Engineer
Barnaby Egerton-Warburton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISIGNTHIS LTD26.67%93
VISA27.35%323 532
MASTERCARD40.48%219 664
PAYPAL HOLDINGS23.08%103 429
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC58.15%20 128
AVAST0.00%2 992
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.