iSignthis Ltd October GPTV Update

11/24/2019 | 08:10pm EST
October GPTV Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is pleased to announce that the Company's actual (unaudited) annualised GPTV exceeds A$2.25bn in October 2019.

ISX remains focused on operations that will continue to convert contracted customers to 'actual' GPTV as soon as possible.

The Company notes that the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") enquiries continue to impact management's time and focus, with a review on the impact to be taken by the Board in early December.

- 31 October 2019: Actual annualised (unaudited) GPTV exceeds A$2.25bn (up 13.5% from 30 September, 423% from 30 June)

o Actual processed transactional volumes within the EU and AU PaydentityTM ecosystem continue to grow in line with expectations as new business customers are on-boarded

o Merchant Services Fee (MSF) percentage is consistent with the targeted 125bps ecosystem average.

o The PaydentityTM ecosystem continues to expand as a business service offering, with a focus on growth through customer acquisition and multiple revenue lines, including card acquiring and eMoney accounts growth.

o Actual annualised EU+AU PaydentityTM ecosystem GPTV of A$2.25bn to 31 October 2019.

o The Company continues its growth whilst remaining cashflow positive.

The Company will report Actual GPTV on a monthly basis where there is a change of 10% or more.

Business Customer Group Approvals

- The approvals team continues to work through a growing pipeline of business customer applications.

- Group approvals continue to grow consistently in line with expectations.

- October 2019 approvals do not include the annual review of existing merchants, which is substantial this quarter.

ISX continues to service business customers who hold appropriate licensing for services they offer within their target jurisdictions, including Australian Securities and Investment Commission ("ASIC") authorised Australian Financial Services License ("AFSL") holders.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3P7AY055



About iSignthis Ltd:

Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.

By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard.

iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia.

ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, Trustly, WeChat, AliPay and others.

UAB Baltic Banking Service, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Central Bank of Lithuania's CENTROLink service.



Source:

iSignthis Ltd



Contact:

Investor Relations
Chris Northwood
Investor Relations Director
iSignthis Limited
chris.northwood@isignthis.com
+61 (0) 458 809 177 

Media Enquiries
Mark Hawthorne
Director
Civic Financial Communications
mark.hawthorne@civicfinancial.com.au
+61 (0) 418 999 894 

Investor Relations Europe
Dr Eva Reuter
Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37
Tower 185
60327 Frankfurt
e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu
+49 (0) 69 1532 5857

© ABN Newswire 2019
