iSignthis Ltd October GPTV Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is pleased to announce that the Company's actual (unaudited) annualised GPTV exceeds A$2.25bn in October 2019.



ISX remains focused on operations that will continue to convert contracted customers to 'actual' GPTV as soon as possible.



The Company notes that the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") enquiries continue to impact management's time and focus, with a review on the impact to be taken by the Board in early December.



- 31 October 2019: Actual annualised (unaudited) GPTV exceeds A$2.25bn (up 13.5% from 30 September, 423% from 30 June)



o Actual processed transactional volumes within the EU and AU PaydentityTM ecosystem continue to grow in line with expectations as new business customers are on-boarded



o Merchant Services Fee (MSF) percentage is consistent with the targeted 125bps ecosystem average.



o The PaydentityTM ecosystem continues to expand as a business service offering, with a focus on growth through customer acquisition and multiple revenue lines, including card acquiring and eMoney accounts growth.



o Actual annualised EU+AU PaydentityTM ecosystem GPTV of A$2.25bn to 31 October 2019.



o The Company continues its growth whilst remaining cashflow positive.



The Company will report Actual GPTV on a monthly basis where there is a change of 10% or more.



Business Customer Group Approvals



- The approvals team continues to work through a growing pipeline of business customer applications.



- Group approvals continue to grow consistently in line with expectations.



- October 2019 approvals do not include the annual review of existing merchants, which is substantial this quarter.



ISX continues to service business customers who hold appropriate licensing for services they offer within their target jurisdictions, including Australian Securities and Investment Commission ("ASIC") authorised Australian Financial Services License ("AFSL") holders.



