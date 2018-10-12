Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ISignthis Ltd    ISX   AU000000ISX0

ISIGNTHIS LTD (ISX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/11
0.11 AUD   -18.52%
04:40aISIGNTHIS LTD ( : ISX) Supply Chain Update
AQ
04:40aiSignthis Ltd Supply Chain Update
AW
10/02iSignthis Ltd UnionPay International Licensing for ISXPay
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

iSignthis Ltd Supply Chain Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 04:40am CEST
Supply Chain Update

Nicosia, Cyprus (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) ("the Company") advises that it has resolved its supply chain issues associated with its settlement bank.

Highlights

- Settlement Bank supply chain issues resolved

- ISXPay receiving funds from card processing partners

- Bank Institution Code (BIC) broadcast as 'live'

The Company is receiving funds from its card processing partners, including JCB, into its account held with its banking partner that is replacing Koebanhavn Andelskasse, and will be in a position to settle merchants directly within the next week to ten days.

The Company has been advised that as of yesterday, it's Bank Institution Code (BIC) of ISEMCY22 was broadcast as being "live", allowing the Company to commence final tests of its SEPA scheme credit transfer facilities, together with the mechanism to allow deposits to Company generated International Bank Accounts (IBAN), from other banks.

These tests will continue for approximately one week, after which time the Company will be in a position to offer eMoney accounts underpinned by IBAN, with the ability to transfer funds ex ISXPay IBAN account to any SEPA bank and IBAN via SEPA credit transfer.

Further details to follow in the next week to ten days.



About iSignthis Ltd:

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication and payment processing. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.

By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 3.5Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes.

iSignthis Paydentity service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business.

iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, Australia and New Zealand. ISXPay is a principal member of Visa Inc, Mastercard Worldwide and JCB, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including Poli Payments, Sofort, Trustly, WeChat, AliPay and others.

Read more about the company at our website http://www.isignthis.com

For more information, please contact: contact@isignthis.com



Source:

iSignthis Ltd



Contact:

iSignthis Ltd
T: +61-3-8640-0990
F: +61-3-8640-0953
E: investors@isignthis.com
WWW: www.isignthis.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISIGNTHIS LTD
04:40aISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Supply Chain Update
AQ
04:40aiSignthis Ltd Supply Chain Update
AW
10/02iSignthis Ltd UnionPay International Licensing for ISXPay
AW
10/02ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) UnionPay International Licensing for ISXPay
AQ
10/01iSignthis Ltd $10m Institutional Placement
AW
09/25iSignthis Ltd Market Update Regarding Supply Chain Issues
AW
09/25ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Market Update Regarding Supply Chain Issues
AQ
09/24iSignthis Ltd Investor Briefing September 2018
AW
09/24iSignthis Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
09/19iSignthis Ltd Prasos Now Processing via Paydentity(TM)
AW
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 26,6 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 15,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,64x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart ISIGNTHIS LTD
Duration : Period :
iSignthis Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISIGNTHIS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Nickolas John Karantzis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Timothy Hart Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Richards Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Roveto Chief Engineer
Barnaby Egerton-Warburton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISIGNTHIS LTD-10.00%103
VISA18.86%316 656
MASTERCARD29.95%217 826
PAYPAL HOLDINGS2.49%94 729
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC39.63%19 920
AVAST0.00%3 465
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.