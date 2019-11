The primary reserve requirement ratio for conventional banks will be cut to 5.50%, while the ratio for Islamic banks will be 4% when the move takes effect on Jan. 2, 2020, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said, after announcing its key interest rate was kept at 5.00% at Thursday's policy meeting.

