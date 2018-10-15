Isodiol International Inc. Applauds the U.K. Government’s Decision to Legalize Medical Cannabis

For the first time in the U.K., beginning November 1, 2018, expert doctors will have the option to legally issue prescriptions for cannabis-based medicines1.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL ) (OTCQB: ISOLF ) (FSE: LB6A.F ) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”) applauds the Government of the United Kingdom on its decision to legalize medical cannabis and allow expert doctors to have an option to prescribe cannabis-based medicines in England, Whales and Scotland. The new law will not limit the types of conditions that can be considered, and no longer will patients be required to seek approval from an expert panel2.



“This is a historical change for the people of the United Kingdom,” said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. “While this rescheduling of cannabis-based medicinal products doesn’t pave the path toward legalizing cannabis for recreational use, beginning November 1, thousands of patients with a wide range of medical conditions will now have a new option that may benefit their health.”

Isodiol’s wholly owned U.K. subsidiary, BSPG Laboratories , received approval from the MHRA in the U.K. to manufacture a pure, natural CBD molecule in April, 2018, as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). CBD derived from cannabis has been shown to be effective for a wide range of medical conditions including but not limited to Epilepsy, Cancer, Pain, Parkinson’s, and Fibromyalgia3.

BSPG Laboratories operates a GMP-compliant facility and focuses on cannabinoids for scientific and pharmaceutical applications as well as research and clinical studies. The company also manufactures CBD-based Specials which are sold in the U.K., Brazil and various other markets. Specials are products which have been specially manufactured for the treatment of an individual patient after being ordered by a doctor.

“As governments across the globe continue to recognize the medicinal value of cannabis and the regulations change, the Company believes the acquisition of BSPG Labs will continue to be validated. BSPG Labs is positioned to supply the new demand that will be created for cannabis-based CBD medicines,” added Agramont.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com or www.BSPGlabs.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is a market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products and most recently received approval as having the first CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient as was announced April 26, 2018 .

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

