Isodiol International Inc. Appoints Barinder Rasode to Its Advisory Board

With her extensive experience and many accolades in public service and the health and wellness industry,

the Company is pleased to welcome Barinder Rasode to its advisory board.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTCQB: ISOLD) (FSE: LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD innovator and market leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Barinder Rasode to its advisory board. She will be focused on assisting the Company with its advocacy to various governmental and non-governmental organizations in Canada, surrounding new regulations and updates to the current laws governing access to natural health and wellness cannabidiol (CBD) based products.

Barinder Rasode’s quintessential advocacy for Canadian values is nationally renowned. She has extensive experience working with government, industry, universities, patients, consumers, law enforcement and the private sector, finding common ground encouraging respectful, informed dialogue.

Barinder is currently the CEO of the National Institute for Cannabis Health and Education (NICHE), an independent, not-for-profit organization that provides impartial and evidence-based research about cannabis production and use in Canada. The goal of NICHE is to design and support a well-structured and holistic national strategy that considers the health and safety of Canadians as its fundamental priority.

As part of her distinguished background of accomplishments, she has served on the Board of Directors for Fraser Health, providing governance and vision for the largest health authority in British Columbia. Previously, Barinder has also served two terms as an elected Councillor for the City of Surrey, taking leadership roles in public safety and transportation.

A fierce advocate of women’s rights, Barinder is also the co-founder and Advisory Committee Chair for a unique series of conferences called “SheTalks”, featuring inspirational women who share stories of leadership, transformation, innovation, and how to succeed in today’s rapidly changing world. In addition, she is also leading the Cannabis Wise certification program, which is set to be a recognizable and trusted way for consumers to identify products that are created with quality control, legality, and responsible use in mind.

Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol, stated: “Barinder is a respected industry professional with an impeccable reputation as someone who demonstrates leadership and reinforces the importance of community building and consensus among stakeholders. We welcome her to the team and look forward to her role in representing our Company’s initiatives and discussions with the federal and provincial governments and other industry associations in Canada.”

“Isodiol is a market leader in facilitating the next phase of CBD products entering the marketplace, based on the highest quality pharmaceutical ingredients,” said Barinder Rasode. “The company works hard to be a responsible stakeholder, helping shape the future of this industry, enabling positive changes in regulations and contributing to education and awareness campaigns that are needed to empower consumers.”

Among her many accolades, Vancouver Magazine ranked Barinder Rasode as one of the 50 most powerful people in Vancouver.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade pure, natural CBD and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts in the CBD industry, including the commercialization of 99%+ pure, natural isolated CBD, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, as was announced on April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

