03/04 08:00:00 pm
0.3878 USD   -0.41%
10:00pISORAY : 8-K - Current report
PU
02/12ISORAY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12Isoray Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
GL
IsoRay : 8-K - Current report

03/04/2019 | 10:00pm EST
8-K 1 isr20190301_8k.htm FORM 8-K

United States

Securities And Exchange Commission
Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORTPursuant to

Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 4, 2019

Isoray, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

001-33407
(Commission
File Number)

41-1458152
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

350 Hills Street, Suite 106, Richland, Washington 99354

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(509) 375-1202

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 4, 2019, Isoray, Inc. (the 'Company') has made available on its corporate website (isoray.com) its most current investor presentation. This presentation is included herein as Exhibit 99.1.

The information set forth in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any of the Company's filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: March 4, 2019

Isoray, Inc., a Delaware corporation

By: /s/ Lori A. Woods

Lori A. Woods, CEO

Disclaimer

IsoRay Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 02:59:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7,41 M
EBIT 2019 -5,91 M
Net income 2019 -5,88 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capitalization 26,2 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lori A. Woods Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. McCormick Chairman
William A. Cavanagh Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Jonathan R. Hunt Chief Financial Officer
Philip J. Vitale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISORAY, INC.29.80%26
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.40%27 712
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 236
LONZA GROUP12.17%20 667
INCYTE CORPORATION38.65%18 457
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.31.80%11 926
