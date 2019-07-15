Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  IsoRay, Inc.    ISR

ISORAY, INC.

(ISR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IsoRay : 8-K - Current report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:59pm EDT
8-K 1 isr20190711_8k.htm FORM 8-K

United States

Securities And Exchange Commission
Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORTPursuant to

Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 11, 2019

Isoray, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

001-33407
(Commission
File Number)

41-1458152
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

350 Hills Street, Suite 106, Richland, Washington 99354

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(509) 375-1202

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value

ISR

NYSE American

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 11, 2019, Isoray Medical, Inc. ('Medical'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Isoray, Inc., entered into Addendum No. 9 (the 'Addendum') to its supply contract with Joint Stock Company «Isotope», a Russian company ('JSC Isotope'), originally dated December 15, 2015 and effective as of December 7, 2015, for the purchase of Cesium-131. Previously, on December 24, 2018, Medical and JSC Isotope entered into Addendum No. 8 to the supply contract. The Addendum extends the terms of delivery under the supply contract, as amended, which include pricing terms, until August 4, 2019, from the pricing terms originally extending until May 31, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: July 15, 2019

Isoray, Inc., a Delaware corporation

By: /s/ Lori A. Woods
Lori A. Woods, CEO

Disclaimer

IsoRay Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 21:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISORAY, INC.
05:59pISORAY : 8-K - Current report
PU
04:44pISORAY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25ISORAY : 8-K - Current report
PU
06/24ISORAY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12Isoray To Launch The Power of Blu Introducing A New Brand Identity at the Ame..
GL
05/29ISORAY : 8-K - Current report
PU
05/28ISORAY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/13ISORAY : 424B5 - Prospectus
PU
05/10ISORAY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/09ISORAY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Chart ISORAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
IsoRay, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lori A. Woods Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. McCormick Chairman
William A. Cavanagh Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Jonathan R. Hunt Chief Financial Officer
Philip J. Vitale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISORAY, INC.36.00%28
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC35.46%31 409
LONZA GROUP28.39%25 111
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 827
INCYTE CORPORATION25.96%17 419
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION82.04%15 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About