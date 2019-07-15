IsoRay : 8-K - Current report

8-K 1 isr20190711_8k.htm FORM 8-K

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 11, 2019, Isoray Medical, Inc. ('Medical'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Isoray, Inc., entered into Addendum No. 9 (the 'Addendum') to its supply contract with Joint Stock Company «Isotope», a Russian company ('JSC Isotope'), originally dated December 15, 2015 and effective as of December 7, 2015, for the purchase of Cesium-131. Previously, on December 24, 2018, Medical and JSC Isotope entered into Addendum No. 8 to the supply contract. The Addendum extends the terms of delivery under the supply contract, as amended, which include pricing terms, until August 4, 2019, from the pricing terms originally extending until May 31, 2019.

