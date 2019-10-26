Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  IsoRay, Inc.    ISR

ISORAY, INC.

(ISR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IsoRay : DEFA14A - Additional definitive proxy soliciting materials and Rule 14(a)(12) material

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 04:02am EDT

DEFA14A 1 isr20191024_defa14a.htm FORM DEFA14A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

PROXY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 14(A) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Filed by the Registrant ?

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ?

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, For Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to § 240.14a-12

ISORAY, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

N/A

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other Than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
  1. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
  2. Filing Party:
  3. Date Filed:

Image not readable or empty a01.jpg

Image not readable or empty a02.jpg

Image not readable or empty a03.jpg

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IsoRay Inc. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 08:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISORAY, INC.
04:02aISORAY : DEFA14A - Additional definitive proxy soliciting materials and Rule 14(..
PU
04:02aISORAY : DEF 14A - Other definitive proxy statements
PU
10/08ISORAY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27ISORAY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
09/25ISORAY : 8-K - Current report
PU
09/24ISORAY : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/24ISORAY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
09/24Isoray Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
GL
09/18A Decade of Data Shows the Value of Isoray's Cesium-131 As Prostate Cancer In..
GL
09/12Isoray To Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results on Sept..
GL
More news
Chart ISORAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
IsoRay, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lori A. Woods Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. McCormick Chairman
Jennifer Streeter Chief Operating Officer & VP-Human Resources
Mark J. Austin Co-Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Jonathan R. Hunt Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISORAY, INC.2.27%23
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.26.98%28 438
LONZA GROUP34.28%25 579
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 439
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.81.12%17 039
INCYTE CORPORATION21.95%16 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group