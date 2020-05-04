Isoray To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on May 12, 2020

Log in
05/04/2020 | 08:14am EDT

RICHLAND, Wash., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on May 12, 2020. 

To listen to the conference call, please dial 844-602-0380. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 862-298-0970.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/34448 by clicking on the link. The webcast will be available until August 12, 2020 following the conference call. A replay of the call will also be available by phone and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 and providing reference number 34448. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 919-882-2331 and provide reference number 34448. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live event, ending at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on May 19, 2020.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc. is a medical technology company pioneering advanced treatment applications and devices to deliver targeted internal radiation treatments for cancers throughout the body. Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Join us on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Contact
Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910
Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
