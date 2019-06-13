ISR Capital : Annual General Meeting 0 06/13/2019 | 12:54am EDT Send by mail :

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration Number: 200104762G) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 51 Cuppage Road, #03-03 (Room Oasis 1 and 2), Singapore 229469 on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 10.00 a.m., to transact the following businesses: AS ROUTINE BUSINESS 1. To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2018 together with the Directors' Statements and Independent Resolution 1 Auditors' Report thereon. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of up to S$240,000/- for the ﬁnancial year ending 31 December 2019, payable quarterly in arrears. (2018: up to S$240,000). To re-elect Mr Chen Tong, a Director who is retiring by rotation pursuant to Article 89 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election. [See Explanatory Note (i)] To re-elect Mr Lee Ka Shao, a Director who is retiring by rotation pursuant to Article 89 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election.

Mr Lee Ka Shao will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as Chairman of the Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and he will be considered independent for purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

[See Explanatory Note (ii)] To re-appoint Messrs RT LLP as Auditors of the Company to hold ofﬁce until the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration. Resolution 2 Resolution 3 Resolution 4 Resolution 5 AS SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions with or without modiﬁcations: 6. Authority to allot and issue shares Resolution 6 "That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (the "Companies Act"), the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the Company's Constitution, authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to:- (i) issue shares of the Company (" Shares ") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise, and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively " Instruments ") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem ﬁt; and (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, provided that: the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed ﬁfty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (b) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed twenty per centum (20%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (b) below); (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (a) above, the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for:- new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities; new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed, provided the options or awards were granted in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares, and, in sub-paragraph (a) above and this sub-paragraph (b), "subsidiary holdings" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution for the time being of the Company; and (unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force (i) until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier; or (ii) in the case of shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution, until the issuance of such shares in accordance with the terms of the Instruments." 7. Authority to offer and grant awards and to allot and issue shares under the ISR Performance Share Plan ("PSP") Resolution 7 "That approval be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to offer and grant awards in accordance with the provisions of the PSP and to allot and issue from time to time such number of fully- paid new Shares as may be required to be allotted and issued pursuant to the vesting of awards under the PSP provided always that the aggregate number of Shares which may be issued or transferred pursuant to awards granted under the PSP, when added to (i) the number of Shares issued and issuable and/or transferred and transferable in respect of all awards granted thereunder; and (ii) all Shares issued and issuable and/or transferred and transferable in respect of all options granted or awards granted under any other share incentive schemes or share plans adopted by the Company and for the time being in force shall not exceed 15% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings (as deﬁned in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST"), if any) of the Company on the day preceding the relevant date of award, and provided also that subject to such adjustments as may be made to the PSP as a result of any variation in the capital structure of the Company." 8. To transact any other ordinary business that may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Vincent Lee Chung Ngee Joanna Lim Lan Sim Company Secretaries 13 June 2019 Singapore Explanatory Notes:- The detailed information on Mr Chen Tong is set out in the section entitled "Board of Directors and Management" of the Company's Annual Report 2018. Mr Chen Tong is the Executive Chairman and a substantial shareholder of the Company. The detailed information on Mr Lee Ka Shao is set out in the section entitled "Board of Directors and Management" of the Company's Annual Report 2018. Mr Lee Ka Shao has no shareholdings in the Company and its related corporations, and has no relationships with the Company, its substantial shareholders or its ofﬁcers. Mr Lee is considered independent by the Board. Statement Pursuant to Article 52 of the Company's Constitution The effect of the resolutions under the heading "Special Business" in this Notice of the Annual General Meeting is:- The Ordinary Resolution 6 proposed in item 6 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company (unless varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) from the date of this Annual General Meeting until the date of the next Annual General Meeting, or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares and to make or grant instruments (such as warrants or debentures) convertible into shares and issue shares in pursuance of such instruments. The number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of instruments made or granted) that the Directors of the Company may issue under Resolution 6 shall not exceed ﬁfty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time of the passing of Resolution 6, of which up to twenty per centum (20%) may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to the shareholders. The aggregate number of shares which may be issued shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time that Resolution 6 is passed, after adjusting for (a) new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities or share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time that Resolution 6 is passed, and (b) any subsequent bonus issue or consolidation or subdivision of shares. The Ordinary Resolution 7 proposed in item 7 above, will authorise the Directors of the Company to offer and grant awards under the ISR Performance Share Plan ("PSP") and to allot and issue new Shares pursuant to the PSP, provided that the aggregate number of Shares over which awards may be granted under the PSP on any date, when aggregated with the number of new shares allotted and issued and/or to be allotted and issued and issued shares (including treasury shares) delivered and/or to be delivered, pursuant to awards granted under the PSP, and any shares subject to any other share option or share incentive schemes of the Company, shall not exceed ﬁfteen per centum (15%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company from time to time. Notes: A member who is not a relevant intermediary may appoint not more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Where a member appoints more than one proxy, he/she shall specify the proportion of his/her shareholding to be presented by each proxy, failing which, the ﬁrst named proxy may be treated as representing 100% of the shareholding and the second name proxy as an alternate to the ﬁrst named. A member who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member appoints more than two proxies, the number and class of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be speciﬁed in the proxy form.

" Relevant Intermediary " has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore. If the appointer is a corporation, the proxy must be executed under seal or the hand of its duly authorised ofﬁcer or attorney. An investor who buys shares using CPF monies ("CPF Investor") and/or SRS monies ("SRS Investor") (as may be applicable) may attend and cast his vote(s) at the AGM in person. CPF and SRS Investors who are unable to attend the AGM but would like to vote, may inform their CPF and/or SRS Approved Nominees to appoint the Chairman of the AGM to act as their proxy, in which case, the CPF and SRS Investors shall be precluded from attending the AGM. The instrument appointing a proxy must be deposited at the registered ofﬁce of the Company at 83 Clemenceau Avenue, #10-03 UE Square, Singapore 239920, at least 48 hours before the time set for the AGM or any postponement or adjournment thereof. Personal data privacy: By submitting a proxy form appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and/or any adjournment thereof, a shareholder of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the shareholder's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, take-over rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the shareholder discloses the personal data of the shareholder's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the shareholder has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the shareholder will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the shareholder's breach of warranty. Attachments Original document

