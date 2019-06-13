ISR Capital : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

The last financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") was an eventful year as our relentless efforts in acquiring the 60% stake in the rare earth concession located in northwestern Madagascar, Africa, came to fruition.

Over the last two and a half years, we overcame adversities to reconstruct the Group's investment portfolio to focus on the supply chain of high-tech industries. Our reconstructed investment portfolio currently includes (i) a 60% stake in Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Ltd ("THM") which in turns owns 100% of Tantalum Rare Earth Malagasy S.A.R.L.U. ("TREM"), and (ii) a up to 25% stake in Straits Hi-Rel Pte. Ltd. ("SHR").

We are committed to generate value from the reconstructed investment portfolio for our shareholders who gave us their unwavering faith and support over the years.

Our dedication to rare earth creates value

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 chemical elements used in some of the world's fastest growing industries including renewable energy, electric vehicles, telecommunications and defence. China is the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of rare earths, controlling more than 90% of the global supply base with an established dominant position in the entire value chain. This control extends from mining to production of key intermediate products such as magnets, which are critical inputs for some of the high growth industries.

When it became evident to the Group that the 238km2 concession area in north-western Madagascar, Africa hosted rare earth oxides, we pursued relentlessly the acquisition of THM. We believed that bringing this greenfield rare earth mine to commercialisation is likely to create immense value for the Group and our shareholders.

Through rigorous due diligence including the engagement and publication of the third independent qualified report and constant dialogues over the past years, we fulfilled the requirements of all relevant authorities in the various jurisdictions. We renegotiated with the vendor of THM to reduce the purchase consideration of the 60% stake to