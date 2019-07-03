Log in
ISR Capital Ltd

ISR CAPITAL LTD

(ISRC)
News 
Official Publications

ISR Capital : Change - Change In Issuer Name

07/03/2019 | 10:18am EDT

REENOVA INVESTMENT HOLDING LIMITED

(Formerly known as ISR Capital Limited) (Company Registration No. 200104762G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF TRADING COUNTER NAME TO "REENOVA INVESTMENT"

The Board of Directors of Reenova Investment Holding Limited (the "Company") refers to the circular to shareholders dated 6 June 2019 in relation to, amongst others, the proposed change of name of the Company from "ISR Capital Limited" to "Reenova Investment Holding Limited" (the "Change of Name").

Further to the Company's announcement on 2 July 2019, the Company has arranged with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") to change its trading counter name on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST. The change of the Company's trading counter name from "ISR Capital" to "Reenova Investment" will take effect from 9.00 a.m. on 5 July 2019.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Reenova Investment Holding Limited

Chen Tong

Executive Chairman

3 July 2019

Disclaimer

ISR Capital Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 14:17:08 UTC
