Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  ISR Capital Ltd    ISRC   SG1P04916067

ISR CAPITAL LTD (ISRC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ISR Capital : Despatch Of Circular And Corrigendum To The Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 02:43am CEST

ISR Capital Limited

(Company Registration Number: 200104762G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO:

  • (1) THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 60% SHAREHOLDING INTEREST HELD BY REO MAGNETIC PTE. LTD. IN TANTALUM HOLDING (MAURITIUS) LTD FOR A CONSIDERATION OF S$2,989,029 (THE "PROPOSED ACQUISITION") TO BE SATISFIED THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES REPRESENTING 29% OF THE TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AS AT ALA LPD (AS DEFINED HEREIN);

  • (2) THE PROPOSED ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF 747,257,307 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE EACH OF S$0.004 AS PAYMENT FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION;

  • (3) THE PROPOSED TRANSFER OF CONTROLLING INTEREST TO REO MAGNETIC PTE. LTD. PURSUANT TO THE PROPOSED ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES (AS DEFINED HEREIN); AND

  • (4) THE PROPOSED EXPANSION OF THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE GROUP TO INCLUDE (I) THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCTION OF A RARE EARTH OXIDES MINE IN MADAGASCAR; (II) THE SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF THE RARE EARTH OXIDES; AND (III) PROVISION OF TECHNICAL SUPPORT AND SERVICES RELATING TO RARE EARTH OXIDES MINING.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND CORRIGENDUM TO CIRCULAR 1. Introduction

The Company refers to its announcement dated 16 September 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Application for Listing and Quotation of 747,257,307 new ordinary shares (the "Consideration Shares") in the capital of the Company to be issued at S$0.004 per Consideration Share in connection with the Proposed Acquisition of 60% of equity interest in Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Ltd. (the "Proposed Acquisition") and the receipt of in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The SGX-ST's in-principle approval is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Proposed Acquisition, the Consideration Shares, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

All capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined or provided for herein, shall bear the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Announcement.

2.

Despatch of Circular

The Company wishes to announce that it has today despatched to shareholders of the Company a circular dated 15 October 2018 (the "Circular") containing information relating to, inter alia, (a) Proposed Acquisition; (b) Proposed Allotment and Issuance of the Consideration Shares of 747,257,307 new ordinary shares at an issue price each of S$0.004 as payment for the Proposed Acquisition; (c) Proposed Transfer of Controlling Interest pursuant to the Proposed Allotment and Issuance of the Consideration Shares; (d) Proposed Diversification of the Business Scope of the Group to include (i) the ownership, operation, management and production of a rare earth oxides mine in Madagascar; (ii) the sale and distribution of the rare earth oxides; and (iii) provision of technical support and services relating to rare earth oxides mining; and (e) notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 30 October 2018 at 10.00 am at TKP Conference Center, 137 Cecil Street, #04-01 (Shibuya), Singapore 069537 (the "EGM").

Shareholders who do not receive the Circular within seven days from the date of this announcement should contact the Company's Share Registrar at the following address: 80 Robinson Road #02-00 Singapore 068898. Copies of the Circular and the notice of EGM are available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at http://www.sgx.com

3.

Corrigendum to Circular

Capitalised terms used in this paragraph shall, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular. This corrigendum is an addendum to and should be read in conjunction with the Circular.

The Company wishes to inform that there are typographical errors on certain paragraphs on the following pages of the Circular and these paragraphs should read as follows:

Cover page

(1)THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 60% SHAREHOLDING INTEREST HELD BY REO MAGNETIC PTE. LTD. IN TANTALUM HOLDING (MAURITIUS) LTD FOR A CONSIDERATION OF S$2,989,029 (THE "PROPOSED ACQUISITION") TO BE SATISFIED THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES REPRESENTING 29% OF THE TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AS AT ALA LPD (AS DEFINED BELOW);

  • (2) THE PROPOSED ISSUE AND ALLOTMENT OF 747,257,307 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE EACH OF S$0.004 IN PAYMENT OF THE CONSIDERATION;

  • (3) THE PROPOSED TRANSFER OF CONTROLLING INTEREST TO REO MAGNETIC PTE. LTD. ARISING FROM THE SHARE ISSUE; AND

  • (4) THE PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE GROUP TO INCLUDE (I) THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCTION OF A RARE EARTH OXIDES MINE IN MADAGASCAR; (II) THE SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF THE RARE EARTH OXIDES; AND (III) PROVISION OF TECHNICAL SUPPORT AND SERVICES RELATING TO RARE EARTH OXIDES MINING.

Page 1 (Contents page)

9. THE PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE GROUP TO INCLUDE

THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCTION OF RARE EARTH OXIDES MINE IN MADAGASCAR ........................................................................................................... 43

Page 43

9.

THE PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE GROUP TO INCLUDE THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCTION OF RARE EARTH OXIDES MINE IN MADAGASCAR

Page 125

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2: THE PROPOSED ISSUE AND ALLOTMENT OF 747,257,307 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE EACH OF S$0.004 IN PAYMENT OF THE CONSIDERATION

Page 126

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3: THE PROPOSED TRANSFER OF CONTROLLING INTEREST TO REO MAGNETIC PTE. LTD. ARISING FROM THE SHARE ISSUE

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4: THE PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE GROUP TO INCLUDE (I) THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCTION OF A RARE EARTH OXIDES MINE IN MADAGASCAR; (II) THE SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF THE RARE EARTH OXIDES; AND (III) PROVISION OF TECHNICAL SUPPORT AND SERVICES RELATING TO RARE EARTH OXIDES MINING.

That:

(a) Subject to and contingent upon the passing of Ordinary Resolution 1, 2 and 3 above, approval be and is hereby given to the Directors to direct and cause the Company and its Subsidiaries (the "Group") to enter into the business of and undertake the following business activities:

  • (i) the ownership, operation, management and production of a rare earth oxides mine in Madagascar;

  • (ii) the sale and distribution of the rare earth oxides; and

  • (iii) provision of technical support and services relating to the rare earth oxides mining.

Proxy Form

NO.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR*

AGAINST*

1.

To approve the Proposed Acquisition

2.

To approve the Proposed Issue and Allotment of Consideration Shares

3.

To approve the Proposed Transfer of Controlling Interest

4.

To approve the Proposed Diversification of the Business Scope of the Group

Save as disclosed above, all other information contained in the Circular remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

ISR Capital Limited

Chen Tong

Executive Chairman and Director

15 October 2018

Disclaimer

ISR Capital Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 00:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISR CAPITAL LTD
02:43aISR CAPITAL : Press Release
PU
02:43aISR CAPITAL : Despatch Of Circular And Corrigendum To The Circular
PU
02:43aISR CAPITAL : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting
PU
08/24ISR CAPITAL : Change Of Company Secretary
PU
08/20ISR CAPITAL : Extension Of Maturity Date Of Convertible Redeemable Bonds
PU
08/13ISR CAPITAL : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of SGX-ST Listing Manual
PU
07/02ISR CAPITAL : Issue Of Conversion Shares And Subscription Of 2nd Sub-tranche Of ..
PU
06/28ISR CAPITAL : Addendum No.3 Entered Into Between Tantalum Holding (mauritius) Lt..
PU
06/28ISR CAPITAL : Fourth Supplemental Agreement On The Proposed Acquisition Of Tanta..
PU
05/28ISR CAPITAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Change In Interest By Director
PU
More news
Chart ISR CAPITAL LTD
Duration : Period :
ISR Capital Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tong Chen Executive Chairman
Wei Woon Kwok Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Shao Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Hsin Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Ngee Lee Co-Secretary & Group Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISR CAPITAL LTD-60.00%0
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.-1.17%28 252
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-39.39%12 010
LAZARD LTD-17.87%5 532
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 261
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-40.13%5 094
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.