ISR Capital Ltd    ISRC   SG1P04916067

ISR CAPITAL LTD (ISRC)
ISR Capital : Disclosure Of Interest / Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder

01/07/2019 | 04:59am EST

REPL::Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST / CHANGES IN INTEREST BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

Securities

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

St a t us

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

SG190104OTHRYXCJ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

CHEN TONG

Designation

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Reference is made to the Announcement Ref no. SG190104OTHRYXCJ released on 4 January 2019. This is a replacement Form 3 of the notification announced on 4 January 2019.

eFORM3 OUT 03.01.2019 Final REO.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_eFORM3 OUT 03.01.2019 Final REO.pdf

Total size =138K

Disclaimer

ISR Capital Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:58:00 UTC
