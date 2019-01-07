ISR Capital : Disclosure Of Interest / Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder

REPL::Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST / CHANGES IN INTEREST BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

Securities

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

St a t us

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

SG190104OTHRYXCJ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

CHEN TONG

Designation

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Reference is made to the Announcement Ref no. SG190104OTHRYXCJ released on 4 January 2019. This is a replacement Form 3 of the notification announced on 4 January 2019.

eFORM3 OUT 03.01.2019 Final REO.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_eFORM3 OUT 03.01.2019 Final REO.pdf

Total size =138K