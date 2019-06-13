ISR Capital : Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accounts

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200104762G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

MATERIAL VARIANCES BETWEEN THE UNAUDITED FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors of ISR Capital Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's unaudited full year financial results announcement for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") released by the Company on 31 March 2019 (the "Unaudited FY2018 Financial Statements").

Pursuant to Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Company wishes to announce that, subsequent to the release of the Unaudited FY2018 Financial Statements on 31 March 2018 and the restatement of the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 that was announced on 15 May 2019 together with the Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2019, the group auditors have, upon finalisation of their audit, proposed certain reclassifications and adjustments which the Group has adopted accordingly.

Details and clarification of the variances are summarised as follows:-

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018