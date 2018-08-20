Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  ISR Capital Ltd    ISRC   SG1P04916067

ISR CAPITAL LTD (ISRC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ISR Capital : Extension Of Maturity Date Of Convertible Redeemable Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200104762G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE BONDS

Unless otherwise defined all capitalised terms shall have the definitions given in ISR Capital Limited's announcement dated 18 November 2014, 22 January 2015 and the Company's Circular to Shareholders dated 24 August 2015.

INTRODUCTION

ISR Capital Limited (the "Company") had on 18 November 2014 entered into a subscription agreement (as amended, modified and/or supplemented by a supplemental agreement dated 22 January 2015) (together, the "Subscription Agreement") with Premier Equity Fund (the "Subscriber") and Value Capital Asset Management Private Limited (the "Manager") where the Company proposed to issue to the Subscriber 2.0% convertible redeemable bonds due 2018 with an aggregate principal amount of up to S$35,000,000 on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Subscription Agreement.

The board of directors of the Company wishes to announce that the Company has, on 20 August 2018, entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") with the Subscriber and the Manager to amend the terms of the Subscription Agreement in relation to the extension of the Maturity Date.

EXTENSION OF CONVERTIBLE BOND MATURITY DATE

Pursuant to the terms of the Supplemental Agreement, the parties have agreed that the Maturity Date will be extended from three (3) years to five (5) years from the Closing Date of the first sub-tranche of Tranche 1 Bonds. The new Maturity Date of the Bonds shall be 16 September 2020.

Save as set out above, all other terms of the Subscription Agreement continue to be in full force and effect and binding on the parties thereto.

None of the directors and substantial shareholders of the Company have an interest, direct or indirect, in the Subscription Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement (other than arising from their shareholdings in the Company, if any).

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ISR Capital Limited

Chen Tong Executive Chairman

20 August 2018

Disclaimer

ISR Capital Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 11:10:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISR CAPITAL LTD
08/13ISR CAPITAL : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of SGX-ST Listing Manual
PU
07/02ISR CAPITAL : Issue Of Conversion Shares And Subscription Of 2nd Sub-tranche Of ..
PU
06/28ISR CAPITAL : Addendum No.3 Entered Into Between Tantalum Holding (mauritius) Lt..
PU
06/28ISR CAPITAL : Fourth Supplemental Agreement On The Proposed Acquisition Of Tanta..
PU
05/28ISR CAPITAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Change In Interest By Director
PU
05/14ISR CAPITAL : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of SGX-ST Listing Manual
PU
04/11ISR CAPITAL : Auditor's Comments Of Accounts
PU
02/14ISR CAPITAL : Listing and quotation of 150,000,000 conversion shares
PU
01/31ISR CAPITAL : Issue of 25,000,000 conversion shares
PU
01/31ISR CAPITAL : Listing and quotation of 75,000,000 conversion shares
PU
More news
Chart ISR CAPITAL LTD
Duration : Period :
ISR Capital Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tong Chen Executive Chairman
Wei Woon Kwok Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Shao Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Hsin Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Ngee Lee Co-Secretary & Group Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISR CAPITAL LTD-40.00%0
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.16.19%33 724
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-29.07%25 006
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-34.97%12 901
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-20.03%6 814
LAZARD LTD-6.70%6 356
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.