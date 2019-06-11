ISR Capital : Extension Of Time To Issue Sustainability Report For Financial Year Ended 2018

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

Company No. 200104762G

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO ISSUE A SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2018 REQUIRED UNDER LISTING RULE 711A

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISR Capital Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcements dated 1 March 2019, 5 March 2019, 8 April 2019 and 27 May 2019. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as those ascribed to them in the Company's announcement dated 5 March 2019. The Board wishes to announce that the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") has advised that it has no objection to the Company's application for a 1-month extension of time to issue its Sustainability Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") (the "Waiver") required under Listing Rule 711A, in any case no later than 29 June 2019, subject to the following:-

the Company announcing the Waiver granted, the reasons for seeking the Waiver, the conditions as required under Listing Rule 107 and if the Waiver conditions have been satisfied; submission of a written confirmation from the Company that as at the date of the Application, it was not aware of any information that will have a material bearing on investors' decision which has yet to be announced (the " Written Confirmation "); and the Company issuing its Sustainability Report 2018 by 29 June 2019.

The Company has submitted the Written Confirmation to the SGX-ST on 11 June 2019 and will be announcing its Sustainability Report on or around 13 June 2019.

The reasons for seeking the Waiver are as follows:-

Sustainability Report for FY2018

The Company has prepared the Sustainability Report for FY2018 on the basis that this is to be issued together with, and as part of, the FY2018 annual report. Accordingly, the Sustainability Report makes several references to the FY2018 annual report and should be read together with the FY2018 annual report; it will not be practical for the Sustainability Report to be issued ahead of the FY2018 annual report in this regard; and Given the waiver and further extension of timeline for the Company to convene its FY2018 AGM by 29 June 2019, as granted by the SGX in its response letter dated 24 May 2019 and announced by the Company on 27 May 2019, the timing for the issuance of the Sustainability Report will be in line with such waiver and extension in connection with the issuance of the FY2018 annual report. The Company intends to announce the FY2018 annual report, with the Sustainability Report contained therein, on or about 13 June 2019.

The Company is not aware of any information that will have a material bearing on investor's decision which has yet to be announced.

By Order of the Board

Chen Tong

Executive Chairman

11 June 2019