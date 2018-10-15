ISR Capital : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting15-Oct-2018 08:16:48

New

SG181015XMET3TLW

CHEN TONG

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Please refer to the attached.

A Corrigendum is enclosed together with the hard copy version of the Circular which contained typographical errors and is however not applicable to the soft copy version of the Circular as the said typographical errors have since been rectified in the attached soft copy version of the Circular.