ISR CAPITAL LTD
ISR Capital : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting

10/15/2018 | 02:43am CEST

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

S e c u r it y

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting15-Oct-2018 08:16:48

St a t us

New

Announcement Reference

SG181015XMET3TLW

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

CHEN TONG

Designation

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Event Narrative

Na r r a t ive Type

Additional Text

Narrative Text

Please refer to the attached.

A Corrigendum is enclosed together with the hard copy version of the Circular which contained typographical errors and is however not applicable to the soft copy version of the Circular as the said typographical errors have since been rectified in the attached soft copy version of the Circular.

Disclaimer

ISR Capital Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 00:42:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tong Chen Executive Chairman
Wei Woon Kwok Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Shao Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Hsin Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Ngee Lee Co-Secretary & Group Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISR CAPITAL LTD-60.00%0
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.-1.17%28 252
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-39.39%12 010
LAZARD LTD-17.87%5 532
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 261
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-40.13%5 094
