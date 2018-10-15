ISR Capital : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
ISR CAPITAL LIMITED
S e c u r it y
ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Date & Time of Broadcast
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting15-Oct-2018 08:16:48
St a t us
New
Announcement Reference
SG181015XMET3TLW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
CHEN TONG
Designation
EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Event Narrative
Na r r a t ive Type
Additional Text
Narrative Text
Please refer to the attached.
A Corrigendum is enclosed together with the hard copy version of the Circular which contained typographical errors and is however not applicable to the soft copy version of the Circular as the said typographical errors have since been rectified in the attached soft copy version of the Circular.
