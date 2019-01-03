ISR Capital : Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
ISR CAPITAL LIMITED
Securities
ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC
Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Date & Time of Broadcast
Request for Lifting of Trading Halt03-Jan-2019 08:34:17
St a t us
New
Announcement Sub Title
REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT
Announcement Reference
SG190103OTHROPGH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
CHEN TONG
Designation
EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Effective Date and Time of the event
03/01/2019 08:45
Disclaimer
ISR Capital Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 00:53:06 UTC