ISR Capital : Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC

Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.

No

03-Jan-2019 08:34:17

New

REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

SG190103OTHROPGH

CHEN TONG

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Effective Date and Time of the event

03/01/2019 08:45