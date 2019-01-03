Log in
ISR CAPITAL LTD
ISR Capital : Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt

01/03/2019 | 01:54am CET

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

Securities

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC

Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt03-Jan-2019 08:34:17

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

Announcement Reference

SG190103OTHROPGH

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

CHEN TONG

Designation

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Effective Date and Time of the event

03/01/2019 08:45

Disclaimer

ISR Capital Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 00:53:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tong Chen Executive Chairman
Wei Woon Kwok Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Shao Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Hsin Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Ngee Lee Co-Secretary & Group Financial Controller
