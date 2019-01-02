Log in
ISR Capital Ltd    ISRC   SG1P04916067

ISR CAPITAL LTD (ISRC)
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
News 
News

ISR Capital : Request For Trading Halt

01/02/2019 | 02:39am CET

Request for Trading Halt::REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

Securities

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC

Note: In line with current market practice, all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly halted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Request for Trading Halt02-Jan-2019 09:17:48

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Announcement Reference

SG190102OTHRX96F

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

CHEN TONG

Designation

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Effective Date and Time of the event

With Immediate Effect

Reasons for Trading Halt

Pending release for announcement.

DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

ISR Capital Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:38:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tong Chen Executive Chairman
Wei Woon Kwok Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Shao Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Hsin Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Ngee Lee Co-Secretary & Group Financial Controller
