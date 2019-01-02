ISR Capital : Request For Trading Halt

Request for Trading Halt::REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

Securities

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1P04916067 - 5EC

Note: In line with current market practice, all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly halted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Request for Trading Halt02-Jan-2019 09:17:48

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Announcement Reference

SG190102OTHRX96F

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

CHEN TONG

Designation

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Effective Date and Time of the event

With Immediate Effect

Reasons for Trading Halt

Pending release for announcement.

