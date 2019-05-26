ISR Capital : Waiver Of Compliance From Listing Rule 707(1) And Further Extension Of Timeline

ISR CAPITAL LIMITED

Company No. 200104762G

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

APPLICATION FOR WAIVER OF COMPLIANCE FROM RULE 707(1) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED (THE "SGX-ST") AND FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIMELINE (THE "WAIVER")

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISR Capital Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcements dated 1 March 2019, 5 March 2019 and 8 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as those ascribed to them in the Company's announcement dated 5 March 2019. The Board wishes to announce that the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") has advised that it has no objection to the Company's application for a further extension of one month from 31 May 2019 to 29 June 2019 to comply with Listing Rule 707(1) subject to the following:-

the Company announcing the Waiver granted, the reasons for seeking the Waiver, the conditions as required under Rule 107 of the Listing Manual and if the Waiver conditions have been satisfied; the Company convening the FY2018 AGM by 29 June 2019; and submission of a written confirmation from the Company that as at the date of the Application, it was not aware of any information that will have a material bearing on investors' decision which has yet to be announced (the " Written Confirmation ").

The Company will be submitting the Written Confirmation to the SGX-ST on 27 May 2019.

The reasons for seeking the Waiver are as follows:-

FY2018 audited financial statements

PwC Madagascar was engaged as the auditors of the Operating Company on 22 February 2019 and PwC Mauritius was engaged as the auditors of the Target Company only 13 March 2019 following completion of PwC Mauritius' internal Know-Your-Client checks. Accordingly, PwC Mauritius and PwC Madagascar only commenced their audit work from mid-March 2019 and early March 2019, respectively. the Company expected delays in respect of the audit of the Target Company's FY2018 consolidated financial statements as the Target Company has historically taken an extended period of time to finalise the audit of its financial statements. For example, as at the date of the Application which was the subject of the Company's announcement dated 5 March 2019, the then auditor of the Target Company was still in the process of completing the audit of the Target Company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2017. As at the date of the application for the current Waiver, such audit for the Target Company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 had been substantially completed, but the audit for the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 was still ongoing. The Company was also given to understand that additional time was required by the Target Company and the Operating Company to address the audit queries raised by their new auditors, PwC Mauritius and PwC Madagascar, respectively.

