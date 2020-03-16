ISRA VISION AG: Correction of a release from 12.03.2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/16/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ISRA VISION AG
ISRA VISION AG: Correction of a release from 12.03.2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.03.2020 / 17:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
ISRA VISION AG
Street:
Industriestr. 14
Postal code:
64297
City:
Darmstadt Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299003X7GPVWMS70V40
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Atlas Copco AB City of registered office, country: Nacka, Sweden
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 March 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
13.68 %
23.14 %
36.82 %
21,914,444
Previous notification
9.12 %
23.39 %
32.51 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005488100
0
2,998,665
0 %
13.68 %
Total
2,998,665
13.68 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Irrevocable undertakings re the acceptance of a public takeover offer
Physical
5,070,145
23.14 %
Total
5,070,145
23.14 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Atlas Copco AB
%
%
%
Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG
13.68 %
23.14 %
36.82 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
16 March 2020
