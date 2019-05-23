Log in
ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/23/2019 | 07:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ISRA VISION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.05.2019 / 13:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018/2019:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: June 03, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 03, 2019 German: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/ English: https://www.isravision.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/


23.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ISRA VISION AG
Industriestr. 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.isravision.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815137  23.05.2019 

© EQS 2019
