ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
02/21/2019 | 01:05pm EST
21.02.2019 / 19:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019
German: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/
English: https://www.isravision.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/
