ISRA VISION AG

(ISR)
ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
02/21/2019 | 01:05pm EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ISRA VISION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.02.2019 / 19:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019 German: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/ English: https://www.isravision.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/


21.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ISRA VISION AG
Industriestr. 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.isravision.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

779871  21.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=779871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 36,8 M
Net income 2019 25,6 M
Finance 2019 32,6 M
Yield 2019 0,38%
P/E ratio 2019 26,81
P/E ratio 2020 23,76
EV / Sales 2019 3,90x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Capitalization 686 M
Managers
NameTitle
Enis Ersü Chief Executive Officer
Heribert J. Wiedenhues Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gerecke Head-Operations
Martin Heinrich Head-Finance
Johannes Giet Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISRA VISION AG17.08%777
ADOBE SYSTEMS13.95%125 882
WORKDAY18.14%41 126
AUTODESK24.94%34 998
SQUARE INC34.85%31 413
ELECTRONIC ARTS30.48%29 549
