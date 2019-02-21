DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ISRA VISION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



21.02.2019 / 19:00

ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019 German: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/ English: https://www.isravision.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/

