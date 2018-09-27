Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Isra Vision AG    ISR   DE0005488100

ISRA VISION AG (ISR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ISRA VISION AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ISRA VISION AG
ISRA VISION AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.09.2018 / 23:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
ISRA VISION AG
Industriestr. 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE, U.S.A
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.27 % 0.02 % 3.29 % 21906200
Previous notification 3.51 % 0.01 % 3.51 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005488100 0 716926 0.00 % 3.27 %
Total 716926 3.27 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities N/A N/A 2780 0.01 %
    Total 2780 0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 1753 0.01 %
      Total 1753 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger, LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Fund Advisors % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l. % % %
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
BlackRock Life Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


27.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ISRA VISION AG
Industriestr. 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.isravision.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728279  27.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728279&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISRA VISION AG
09/27ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
09/23CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 21.09.2 : 30 CET/CEST - ISRA VISION AG: Release acc..
EQ
09/21ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
09/10ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
09/06ISRA VISION : also listed in SDAX after TecDAX inclusion
EQ
09/06ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
08/31ISRA VISION AG : Forecast confirmed: Double-digit growth dynamics continue - On..
EQ
08/28ISRA VISION AG : quaterly earnings release
08/22ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
08/22ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015IsoRay net loss improves in FQ2 
2015IsoRay reports Q2 results 
2015IsoRay Could See Another Year Of Strong Gains 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 159 M
EBIT 2018 32,6 M
Net income 2018 22,3 M
Finance 2018 17,6 M
Yield 2018 0,27%
P/E ratio 2018 44,46
P/E ratio 2019 36,85
EV / Sales 2018 6,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,30x
Capitalization 1 000 M
Chart ISRA VISION AG
Duration : Period :
Isra Vision AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISRA VISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,9 €
Spread / Average Target -8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enis Ersü Chief Executive Officer
Heribert J. Wiedenhues Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gerecke Head-Operations
Martin Heinrich Head-Finance
Johannes Giet Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISRA VISION AG1.36%1 170
ADOBE SYSTEMS53.20%131 151
ELECTRONIC ARTS12.40%35 435
SQUARE INC173.00%35 313
AUTODESK45.38%33 973
WORKDAY42.04%31 202
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.