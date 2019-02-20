Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Isra Vision AG    ISR   DE0005488100

ISRA VISION AG

(ISR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ISRA VISION AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 12:05am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ISRA VISION AG
ISRA VISION AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.02.2019 / 06:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ISRA VISION AG
Street: Industriestr. 14
Postal code: 64297
City: Darmstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003X7GPVWMS70V40

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Baillie Gifford & Co
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Feb 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.97 % 0.00 % 2.97 % 21,914,444
Previous notification 3.23 % N/A % 3.23 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005488100 651,067 % 2.97 %
Total 651,067 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Baillie Gifford & Co % % %
Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Feb 2019


20.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ISRA VISION AG
Industriestr. 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.isravision.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

777805  20.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777805&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISRA VISION AG
12:05aISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/08ISRA VISION AG : Remains on growth course heading for 200+ - strategic orders an..
EQ
01/24ISRA VISION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
2018ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
2018ISRA VISION AG : Earnings guidance outperformed significantly; EBT margin at rec..
EQ
2018ISRA VISION AG : annual earnings release
2018ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018ISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018ISRA VISION AG : ISRA plans further strategic development with a focus on SMART ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 36,8 M
Net income 2019 25,6 M
Finance 2019 32,6 M
Yield 2019 0,41%
P/E ratio 2019 24,67
P/E ratio 2020 21,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capitalization 631 M
Chart ISRA VISION AG
Duration : Period :
Isra Vision AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISRA VISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,7 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enis Ersü Chief Executive Officer
Heribert J. Wiedenhues Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gerecke Head-Operations
Martin Heinrich Head-Finance
Johannes Giet Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISRA VISION AG17.08%713
ADOBE SYSTEMS14.68%126 540
WORKDAY19.48%41 592
AUTODESK24.68%35 118
ELECTRONIC ARTS35.39%32 009
SQUARE INC34.85%31 277
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.