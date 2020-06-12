Log in
ISRA VISION : and Atlas Copco can start integration - All regulatory approvals in place, closing in process

06/12/2020 | 06:35am EDT

DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG / Key word(s): Merger
ISRA VISION and Atlas Copco can start integration - All regulatory approvals in place, closing in process

12.06.2020 / 12:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISRA VISION and Atlas Copco can start integration - All regulatory approvals in place, closing in process

Darmstadt, June 12, 2020: The strategic partnership between ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100), one of the world's top companies for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) as well as a global leader for surface inspection of web materials and 3D machine vision applications, and the global industrial group Atlas Copco is close to completion: With the approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) on June 11, 2020 all conditions for execution are fulfilled. The settlement is expected to take place on June 24, 2020. This will also result in the payment of the purchase price of EUR 50.00 per share to all ISRA shareholders who accepted Atlas Copco's offer during the acceptance period or the further acceptance period.

The strategic partnership was initiated through a public tender offer announced by Atlas Copco on February 10, 2020 at an attractive offer price of EUR 50.00 per share. After settlement of the public tender offer, Atlas Copco will hold 92.19 percent of ISRA shares. As a new division within the Industrial Technique business area, ISRA will continue to operate independently on the international markets out of its headquarters in Darmstadt. The founder and CEO of ISRA VISION AG, Enis Ersü, who has also made an ideal succession arrangement with the partnership of the two industrial companies, will coordinate the integration for at least another year in his position as Chairman of the Executive Board in order to ensure an optimal transition.

"I am very pleased that the strategic succession plan for ISRA has been supported by so many of our shareholders. I am convinced that with our leading technologies in surface inspection and 3D machine vision as well as the global presence of Atlas Copco, we will create a world market leader in machine vision that will ensure the interests of all ISRA customers and employees. We are looking forward to this new chapter in ISRA's history. It is now important to move forward with the integration quickly," says Enis Ersü.

Atlas Copco is headquartered near Stockholm with customers in more than 180 countries and about 39,000 employees. In 2019, Atlas Copco achieved revenues of 104 bn. SEK (approx. 10 bn. EUR). The Group has been present in Germany for more than 65 years and has successfully integrated many companies in Germany and around the globe.


Company profile

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, is worldwide leading in surface inspection of web materials. Furthermore, it is one of the globally leading providers of machine vision programs, specialising in the area of 3D machine vision, in particular for "3D robot vision".

The core competence of the Company is the ISRA-BrainWARE(R), an innovative software for intelligent machine vision systems. Here, the scientific know-how from the fields of optics, lighting technology, surveying technology, physics, image processing and classification algorithms and a complex system design are combined. Machine vision is a key technology for visualising systems that imitate the human eye. Today's ISRA applications focus primarily on the automation of production and quality assurance of goods and products supplied to large, future-oriented markets such as energy, healthcare, food, mobility and information. The customers mainly include renowned global players from the respective sectors.

With more than 25 locations worldwide, ISRA offers customer proximity everywhere and ensures optimum service and support.

Further information is available at www.isravision.com.


Additional Information

ISRA VISION AG
Industriestraße 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 140
Internet: www.isravision.com

Investor Relations
E-Mail: investor@isravision.com

Melanie Böttcher
Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 209

Susanne Becht
Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 212


12.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ISRA VISION AG
Industriestr. 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151 9 48-0
Fax: +49 (0)6151 9 48-140
E-mail: investor@isravision.com
Internet: www.isravision.com
ISIN: DE0005488100
WKN: 548810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1068875

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1068875  12.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1068875&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
