ISRA VISION AG

(ISR)
ISRA VISION : announces Online Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2020 - planned attendance event on April 27 is cancelled

04/03/2020 | 04:40am EDT

DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ISRA VISION AG announces Online Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2020 - planned attendance event on April 27 is cancelled

03.04.2020 / 10:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISRA VISION AG announces Online Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2020 - planned attendance event on April 27 is cancelled

ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100), the SDAX and TecDAX company for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) and one of the world's leading providers of surface inspection solutions and 3D machine vision applications, will hold a purely virtual Annual General Meeting this year in order to protect its shareholders and employees. Due to the continuing spread of the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and the associated uncertainties regarding the feasibility of holding an Annual General Meeting that is physically attended, the physical presence event at the Maritim Hotel in Darmstadt, which was convened for April 27, is being cancelled.

End of March, the German government created the legal basis for a "virtual general meeting". Shareholders can submit their questions on the agenda in advance. They can exercise their voting rights after registering for the Annual General Meeting in due time in advance by postal vote or by granting power of attorney to the company's proxies. Both are still possible online even during the event. There will also be video and audio transmission for registered shareholders. Further details can be found in the invitation. A new invitation for the online Annual General Meeting is to be published by April 7, in accordance with the traditional convening periods.

The cancellation of the original date of the Annual General Meeting on March 17, 2020, meant that the dividend of EUR 0.18 per dividend-bearing share could not be paid out yet. In order to provide shareholders with planning security, the option pursuant to § 1 (4) sentence 1 of the German Act on Measures in Corporate, Cooperative, Association, Foundation and Residential Property Law to Combat the Effects of the COVID 19 Pandemic is to be exercised and shareholders are to be paid a deduction of EUR 0.18 from the net retained profits. The advance payment is to be made on April 9, 2020 on the no-par value shares entitled to dividend on April 6, 2020.

ISRA VISION AG
Industriestraße 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 140
Internet: www.isravision.com

Investor Relations
E-mail: investor@isravision.com
Susanne Becht
Phone: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 212
Melanie Böttcher
Phone: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 209


© EQS 2020
