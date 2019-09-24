Isra Vision : Major order from China strengthens market share in future-oriented growth fields

DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Major order from China strengthens market share in future-oriented growth fields



24.09.2019 / 11:40

ISRA VISION: Strategically important order signed in the area of solar power



ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100), the TecDAX and SDAX company for industrial image processing (machine vision) and one of the world's leading providers of surface inspection solutions and 3D machine vision applications, reveived a strategically important high-volume order worth around EUR 3 million. The customer is a leading Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and these systems will enable it to comprehensively monitor the individual process steps in production of cells of the latest generation. Full quality assurance will ensure increased productivity and highly efficient use of resources. This in turn will enable the customer to immediately optimize his return on investment.

This success is another important impulse on the way to strengthening ISRA VISION's market share in future-oriented growth fields. In total, the order comprises several hundred inspection systems and is part of its strategy to expand its established products for high-end surface inspection to include innovative solutions. Furthermore, global trends such as electromobility and alternative energies offer further important sales potential in the solar industry. The new systems will enable the customer to sort solar cells fully automatically and ensure complete process control. The inspection solutions thus optimize production along the entire high-speed cell line. The use of ISRA's products represents a milestone in the Chinese solar industry's current technology offensive, whereby the order also serves as an excellent reference for follow-up business in this industry.

ISRA is continuing its long-term strategy of expanding its product portfolio of technologically leading inspection and 3D Machine Vision systems and gaining additional market share worldwide. Besides strengthening its international presence, the optimization of productivity and robust, profitable growth remain its primary strategic goals in order to reach the sales mark of over EUR 200 million in the medium term.



Company profile

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, is worldwide leading in surface inspection of web materials. Furthermore, it is one of the globally leading providers of machine vision programs, specialising in the area of 3D machine vision, in particular for "3D robot vision".

The core competence of the Company is the ISRA-BrainWARE(R), an innovative software for intelligent machine vision systems. Here, the scientific know-how from the fields of optics, lighting technology, surveying technology, physics, image processing and classification algorithms and a complex system design are combined. Machine vision is a key technology for visualising systems that imitate the human eye. Today's ISRA applications focus primarily on the automation of production and quality assurance of goods and products supplied to large, future-oriented markets such as energy, healthcare, food, mobility and information. The customers mainly include renowned global players from the respective sectors. With more than 25 locations worldwide, ISRA offers customer proximity everywhere and ensures optimum service and support.

In the past seventeen years, ISRA has shown profitable growth with an annual average increase in sales of approx. 25 percent. Currently the Company employs approx. 900 people worldwide.



