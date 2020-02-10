Isra Vision Shares Soar on Planned Takeover Offer

By Mauro Orru



Shares in Isra Vision AG (ISR.XE) jumped Monday after Atlas Copco AB (ATCO-A.SK) said that it would launch a takeover bid for the machine-vision specialist.

Isra Vision's shares traded 45% higher at 50.50 euros ($55.26) at 0909 GMT.

Swedish manufacturer Atlas Copco said it would go ahead with a public tender offer at EUR50 a share in cash through its subsidiary Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG for all outstanding shares of the Darmstadt-headquartered company.

Henning Breiter, analyst at German bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, said the price "looks very attractive," with a 43% premium on the closing share price of Feb. 7.

"It appears that there is little to zero risk for this transaction to fail," said Mr. Breiter, noting that Atlas Copco has already secured 34.9% of shares through irrevocable undertakings and a share-purchase agreement.

Atlas Copco said Isra Vision would continue to operate under the same brand, with its German headquarters becoming a division within the industrial-technique business area.

