ISRA VISION AG

ISRA VISION AG

(ISR)
  Report
News 


Isra Vision Shares Soar on Planned Takeover Offer

02/10/2020 | 04:37am EST

By Mauro Orru

Shares in Isra Vision AG (ISR.XE) jumped Monday after Atlas Copco AB (ATCO-A.SK) said that it would launch a takeover bid for the machine-vision specialist.

Isra Vision's shares traded 45% higher at 50.50 euros ($55.26) at 0909 GMT.

Swedish manufacturer Atlas Copco said it would go ahead with a public tender offer at EUR50 a share in cash through its subsidiary Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG for all outstanding shares of the Darmstadt-headquartered company.

Henning Breiter, analyst at German bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, said the price "looks very attractive," with a 43% premium on the closing share price of Feb. 7.

"It appears that there is little to zero risk for this transaction to fail," said Mr. Breiter, noting that Atlas Copco has already secured 34.9% of shares through irrevocable undertakings and a share-purchase agreement.

Atlas Copco said Isra Vision would continue to operate under the same brand, with its German headquarters becoming a division within the industrial-technique business area.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATCO LTD. 0.58% 52.4 Delayed Quote.5.28%
ATLAS COPCO AB 0.58% 361.9 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
ISRA VISION AG 44.62% 50.55 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 173 M
EBIT 2020 38,0 M
Net income 2020 26,5 M
Finance 2020 21,1 M
Yield 2020 0,48%
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,30x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 764 M
Chart ISRA VISION AG



Technical analysis trends ISRA VISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,04  €
Last Close Price 34,92  €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enis Ersü Chief Executive Officer
Heribert J. Wiedenhues Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gerecke Head-Operations
Martin Heinrich Head-Finance
Johannes Giet Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISRA VISION AG-10.14%818
ADOBE INC.11.00%171 995
AUTODESK12.84%43 784
WORKDAY INC.16.80%43 275
SQUARE, INC.26.06%32 699
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.1.47%32 597
