ICL : Ranked Among Top Global Suppliers for Its Sustainability Efforts by EcoVadis

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, announced today that it received a Silver ranking by EcoVadis, a company that monitors the sustainability efforts of 33,000 companies with global supply chains and ranks their corporate social responsibility ("CSR") activities.

EcoVadis ranked ICL in the top 7% of suppliers in all categories, in the top 11% of companies in the environmental practices area, and in the top 6% in the area of labor practices. The ranking follows the completion of ICL's first global Sustainability Assessment by EcoVadis during 2018. The Silver ranking (60/100) is important for ICL as well as for its global customers who value doing business with a supplier with verified, high CSR standards. ICL nearly achieved EcoVadis' Gold ranking threshold (62/100), which the company hopes to reach in 2019.

The high ranking by EcoVadis joins other achievements recorded by ICL in the sustainability area. The company has integrated sustainable practices in daily activities, in investment policies, through participation in voluntary initiatives and publication of voluntary comprehensive sustainability reports.

EcoVadis is a world-leading ranking company that specializes in monitoring the sustainability efforts of companies with global supply chains. It assesses suppliers' sustainable practices in the areas of the environment, safety, employment, ethics, sustainable procurement, human rights and other areas. The EcoVadis methodology is based on international sustainable development standards (Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, ISO 26000).

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating potash, bromine and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs approximately 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2017 totaled US$5.4 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.icl-group.com.

