Israel Chemicals : ICL Signs Five-Year Deal to Supply Potash to India Importer

By Kimberly Chin



Minerals and specialty chemicals company Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) has agreed to supply potash to Indian Potash Ltd. for five years.

The Israel-based company said Thursday the deal is its first in the Indian market. ICL would supply about 600,000 metric tons a year of potash to India's largest importer between 2019 and 2020. In the following three years, the amount would increase to 650,000 metric tons a year.

ICL said Thursday prices for the potash it plans to supply will be based on market prices for the mineral in India at the time it was supplied.

"This is the first time we have signed a long term agreement for the supply of potash in India, which represents a strategic market for ICL," said Noam Goldstein, ICL's potash division president, in a press release.

Indian Potash is seen as one of the most cost-competitive suppliers in India due to its geographical and logistical advantages, Mr. Goldstein said.

