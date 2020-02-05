Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Israel Chemicals Ltd.    ICL   IL0002810146

ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.

(ICL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ICL : Announces Release Date and Conference Call Details for Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 02:12pm EST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, will announce its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, prior to the TASE market open.

Mr. Raviv Zoller, ICL's President & CEO, and Mr. Kobi Altman, ICL's CFO, will host a conference call at 8:30AM EST (1:30PM London time, 3:30PM Israel time), to discuss the results and to address questions.

To participate, please call one of the access numbers listed below:

U.S.A (toll free): 1866-966-1396

Israel (toll free): 1809-203-624

UK (toll free): 0800-376-7922

Or (toll/international): +44 (0) 2071-928-000

Conference ID: 1563869

ICL's conference call and presentation may also be viewed on ICL's website at: www.icl-group.com

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately $5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.icl-group.com/

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Limor Gruber                                                                           
Head of Investor Relations                                                            
+972-3-684-4471                                                                             
Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com 

PRESS CONTACT

Adi Bajayo
Scherf Communications
+972-52-4454789
Adi@scherfcom.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icl-announces-release-date-and-conference-call-details-for-q4-and-full-year-2019-results-300999711.html

SOURCE ICL


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.
02:12pICL : Announces Release Date and Conference Call Details for Q4 and Full Year 20..
PR
01/21ICL : Included in Bloomberg's 2020 Gender-Equality Index
PR
01/08Anglo American in talks to buy Britain's biggest mine project
RE
01/06ISRAEL CHEMICALS : ICL RISES TO FIRST PLACE AMONGST PEER COMPANIES IN BLOOMBERG'..
PU
01/06ICL : Rises to First Place Among Peer Companies in Bloomberg's ESG Sustainabilit..
PR
2019ICL : Completes the Issuance of 15-year Debentures, With an Interest Rate of 2.4..
PR
2019Miners Fail to Disclose Waste-Dam Data
DJ
2019ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019ISRAEL CHEMICALS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019ICL : Reports Q3 2019 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group