ICL : Announces Release Date and Conference Call Details for Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, will announce its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, prior to the TASE market open.
Mr. Raviv Zoller, ICL's President & CEO, and Mr. Kobi Altman, ICL's CFO, will host a conference call at 8:30AM EST (1:30PM London time, 3:30PM Israel time), to discuss the results and to address questions.
To participate, please call one of the access numbers listed below:
U.S.A (toll free): 1866-966-1396
Israel (toll free): 1809-203-624
UK (toll free): 0800-376-7922
Or (toll/international): +44 (0) 2071-928-000
Conference ID: 1563869
ICL's conference call and presentation may also be viewed on ICL's website at: www.icl-group.com
About ICL
ICL is a global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately $5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.icl-group.com/
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Limor Gruber
Head of Investor Relations
+972-3-684-4471
Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com
PRESS CONTACT
Adi Bajayo
Scherf Communications
+972-52-4454789
Adi@scherfcom.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icl-announces-release-date-and-conference-call-details-for-q4-and-full-year-2019-results-300999711.html
SOURCE ICL