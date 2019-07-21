Israel : ICL – Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any
discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original
Israel Corporation Ltd.
|
Registrar Number: 520028010
|
Form 121
|
Public
|
Date of Transmission: July
|
21, 2019
|
Reference: 2019-01- 074488
|
To:
|
To:
|
The Securities Authority
|
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
|
www.isa.gov.il
|
www.tase.co.il
Immediate Report
The Event: ICL - Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action
Reference numbers of previous reports on the subject: 2019-01-051733/2017-01-043476
Attached is an immediate report of Israel Chemicals Ltd - Approval by the Court of a compromise agreement in the derivative claim in respect of the bonuses for 2014-2015.
The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations
The date when the event first became known to the corporation: July 18, 2019.
Time: 20:00
Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan
Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary
Signing Date: July 21, 2019
Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's
Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.
E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.
July 18, 2019
Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action
Further to the Company's immediate report from May 28, 2019 (Ref no. 2019-02-045072), in connection with the settlement agreement that was submitted to the approval of the Tel Aviv District Court pursuant to the application for certification of a derivative action regarding the bonuses paid to the company's officers for the years 2014-2015, the company hereby reports that the court rendered its approval for the settlement agreement today, according to which an amount 0f ILS 6.6 (approximately $1.8 million) will be transferred to the Company, out of which the Company will pay the Applicant a special reward and fees to the Applicant's counsel. The final settlement concludes the proceedings between the parties and is deemed as a final waiver and remittance.
For additional details regarding the application see Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report for 2018 and Note 6 to the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at March 31, 2019.
Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.
Position: Company Secretary
Signature Date: July 18, 2019
PRESS CONTACT Maya Avishai
Head of Global External Communications +972-3-6844477Maya.Avishai@icl-group.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Limor Gruber
Head of Investor Relations +972-3-6844471Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com
|
ICL
|
ליכ
|
Millennium Tower, Aranha St. 23
|
23 אינרא 'חר םוינלימה לדגמ
|
P.O.B 20245 Tel Aviv 6120201
|
6120201 ביבא-לת 20245 .ד.ת
|
Tel. 972 3 6844400 Fax. 972 3 6844444
|
6844444-3-972 :סקפ 6844400-3-972 :לט
|
www.icl-group.com
|
Disclaimer
ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 12:29:03 UTC