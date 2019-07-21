Israel : ICL – Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010 Form 121 Public Date of Transmission: July 21, 2019 Reference: 2019-01- 074488

Immediate Report

The Event: ICL - Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action

Reference numbers of previous reports on the subject: 2019-01-051733/2017-01-043476

Attached is an immediate report of Israel Chemicals Ltd - Approval by the Court of a compromise agreement in the derivative claim in respect of the bonuses for 2014-2015.

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: July 18, 2019.

Time: 20:00

