ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(ILCO)
07/21 09:11:46 am
80650 ILa   +0.12%
08:30aISRAEL : ICL – Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action
PU
05/16ISRAEL : Reports its First Quarter of 2019
PU
05/16ISRAEL : Reports Results for First Quarter of 2019
PR
Israel : ICL – Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action

07/21/2019 | 08:30am EDT

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010

Form 121

Public

Date of Transmission: July

21, 2019

Reference: 2019-01- 074488

To:

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: ICL - Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action

Reference numbers of previous reports on the subject: 2019-01-051733/2017-01-043476

Attached is an immediate report of Israel Chemicals Ltd - Approval by the Court of a compromise agreement in the derivative claim in respect of the bonuses for 2014-2015.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: July 18, 2019.

Time: 20:00

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: July 21, 2019

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's

Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.

E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.

July 18, 2019

Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action

Further to the Company's immediate report from May 28, 2019 (Ref no. 2019-02-045072), in connection with the settlement agreement that was submitted to the approval of the Tel Aviv District Court pursuant to the application for certification of a derivative action regarding the bonuses paid to the company's officers for the years 2014-2015, the company hereby reports that the court rendered its approval for the settlement agreement today, according to which an amount 0f ILS 6.6 (approximately $1.8 million) will be transferred to the Company, out of which the Company will pay the Applicant a special reward and fees to the Applicant's counsel. The final settlement concludes the proceedings between the parties and is deemed as a final waiver and remittance.

For additional details regarding the application see Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report for 2018 and Note 6 to the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at March 31, 2019.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: Company Secretary

Signature Date: July 18, 2019

PRESS CONTACT Maya Avishai

Head of Global External Communications +972-3-6844477Maya.Avishai@icl-group.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Limor Gruber

Head of Investor Relations +972-3-6844471Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com

ICL

ליכ

Millennium Tower, Aranha St. 23

23 אינרא 'חר םוינלימה לדגמ

P.O.B 20245 Tel Aviv 6120201

6120201 ביבא-לת 20245 .ד.ת

Tel. 972 3 6844400 Fax. 972 3 6844444

6844444-3-972 :סקפ 6844400-3-972 :לט

www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 12:29:03 UTC
