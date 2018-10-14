Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Israel Corporation Limited    ILCO   IL0005760173

ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED (ILCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Israel : ICL – Contracts for the Sale of Potash to Customers in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 03:43pm CEST

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Form 121

Registrar Number: 520028010

Public

Date of Transmission: October 14, 2018

Reference: 2018-01- 095859

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

To:

The Event: ICL - Contracts for the Sale of Potash to Customers in China

Attached is an immediate report of Israel Chemicals Ltd.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: October 14, 2018

Time: 07:15

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: October 14, 2018

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.

E-mail:mayaak@israelcorp.com.

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 13:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED
03:43pISRAEL : ICL – Contracts for the Sale of Potash to Customers in China
PU
03:43pISRAEL : ICL – Rejection of an appeal in favor of Israel Chemicals
PU
09/21ISRAEL : Potash price rise boosts Israel Chemicals
AQ
08/23ISRAEL CORP. : Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2018
PR
08/12Israel seeks early re-tender of mining rights to shore up Dead Sea
RE
08/06ISRAEL : ICL – Operation of the New Power Plant in Sodom
PU
07/09ISRAEL : Negotiations for the purchase of CALL options
PU
05/24ISRAEL CORP. : Reports Results for First Quarter of 2018
PR
05/24ISRAEL : Reports its First Quarter of 2018
PU
05/03ISRAEL : Shelf Offering Extention
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Israel reports Q2 results 
05/24Israel reports Q1 results 
03/22Israel reports Q4 results 
2017Israel Corp. reports Q3 results 
2017Israel Corp. reports Q2 results 
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 -
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
Capi. / Sales 2013 0
Capi. / Sales 2014 -
Capitalization 8 690 M
Chart ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Israel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Avisar Paz Chief Executive Officer
Aviad Kaufman Chairman
Sagi Kabla Chief Financial Officer
Amnon Lion Director
Zehavit Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED93.14%2 401
DOWDUPONT-16.23%136 089
BASF-24.77%73 273
SASOL LIMITED23.90%22 694
ROYAL DSM0.49%16 789
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-9.52%15 185
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.