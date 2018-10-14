Israel : ICL – Rejection of an appeal in favor of Israel Chemicals

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Form 121

Registrar Number: 520028010

Public

Date of Transmission: October 14, 2018

Reference: 2018-01- 095856

To: The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Immediate Report To:

The Event: ICL - Rejection of an appeal in favor of Israel Chemicals

Attached is an immediate report of Israel Chemicals Ltd.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: October 14, 2018

Time: 07:15

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: October 14, 2018

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.

E-mail:mayaak@israelcorp.com.