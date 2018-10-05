ISS : PwC and ISS Netherlands partnership becomes officially Vested certified

The international Vested methodology provides business partners with a flexible outcome-based contract designed to deliver on the parties' mutually developed vision and objectives.

After working together since 2015, PwC and ISS in the Netherlands have now entered a Vested agreement to formalise their outcome-based approach to service innovation and world-class workplace experiences. At a ceremony on 2 October 2018 in Rotterdam, the University of Tennessee officially recognised the contract between PwC Nederland and ISS as a full-fledged Vested agreement, making it the second such contract in the Netherlands and the thirteenth in the world.

Kate Vitasek, founder of the Vested methodology and Lead Researcher at the University of Tennessee

, said: , said: 'I am really impressed with the contract architecture of the PwC-ISS Deal. The transparency, flexibility and win-win nature set them up to achieve innovation in key areas, such as sustainability- and technology-enabled FM-services.'

To officially enter into a Vested strategic partnership, the business partners must demonstrate a score of 4 out of 5 across 10 contractual elements that are essential to a sustainable, mutually beneficial outsourcing agreement. PwC and ISS's official certification was preceded by a period of preparation lasting more than 1.5 years, including training three senior managers - Marjolein Kurstjens from PwC and Ruben Veld and Kyrsa de Bruine from ISS - as Certified Deal Architects in Vested.

Maurice Verwer, Director of Facility Management & Business Support at PWC

, said: , said: 'Three years ago, we started working with ISS to transform our facility services unit into one that aims to play a significant role for PwC in the area of facility management. Providing a good quality of operational services alone is then no longer sufficient. With a Vested contract, we are investing in the relationship and in our shared facility service ambitions. The contract is based on a longer-term horizon, which means that the provider has more opportunity to innovate and do business. A Vested business relationship remains intact for as long as the parties are able to create added value for each other.'

Kyrsa de Bruine, Segment Director Business & IT, ISS Netherlands, said:



'This Vested contract officially recognises the partnership within which we have already been working for some years now. It puts PwC as well as ISS in an even better position to focus on our shared ambitions and ensure our success in the long term. A good example of this is our collaboration in the area of inclusion. We have an employee at PwC who is the key link between municipalities, schools, and ISS when it comes to helping people with poor chances on the labour market to find work. In doing so, we help PwC in the Netherlands by creating added value for society. We are both innovative and forward-looking in our industry, and this Vested certification is a further confirmation of our shared vision of partnership in facility management outsourcing.'