ISS

ISS
ISS and global professional services firm sign 5-year Nordic Vested partnership

08/19/2019 | 08:02am EDT
19-08-2019
ISS and global professional services firm sign 5-year Nordic Vested partnership
A major global professional services firm has entered into a 5-year Vested partnership with ISS in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway covering approximately 90 offices across the Nordics.
The Vested partnership will be the first that spans across all Nordic countries and the fourth Vested partnership for ISS globally. Vested partnerships are flexible outcome-based partnerships designed to deliver on the parties' mutually developed vision and desired outcomes. This partnership aims at jointly building the greatest workplace experience for the firm across the Nordics.
ISS currently has an ongoing agreement with the customer in Denmark. This will now be expanded to a Vested partnership, also covering Norway, Sweden and Finland, where ISS will provide Integrated Facility Services
across approximately 90 Nordic offices.

The Vested contract will go live across the Nordics on 1 October 2019.

Jacob Götzsche, CEO, ISS Europe, said:

'We are proud to have entered into another Vested partnership with a major global customer. Vested partnerships are beneficial to both parties as there is greater collaboration when we work towards common goals. We have had a fantastic relationship with the customer in Denmark and the expansion across the Nordics is a proof of the effectiveness of these kinds of partnerships. We look forward to continue delivering great workplace experiences and workplace advisory to our customer.'
For media enquiries
Rajiv Arvind, Senior Communications Manager, +45 3817 6211
For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 3817 6431
Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6338
About Vested
Vested is a business model that creates highly collaborative business relationships that enable true win-win relationships in which both parties are equally committed to each other's success. Vested is based on award-winning research conducted by the University of Tennessee College of Business Administration and funded by the U.S. Air Force. Read more about Vested: www.servicefutures.com/vested-outsourcing-next-big-thing.
About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2018, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 73.5 billion.
Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 12:01:03 UTC
